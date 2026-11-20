Thailand is considering spending up to US$123 million (approximately 4.17 billion baht) on American HIMARS rocket systems, according to the White House, although the proposed arms deal has yet to be finalised.

The plan was disclosed in a White House fact sheet published on November 18, outlining trade and investment agreements announced by US President Donald Trump during an ASEAN summit.

The document states that Thailand intends to commit up to US$123 million towards purchasing High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which are designed to launch precision-guided rockets over long distances.

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According to the White House, the sale would strengthen Thailand’s long-range precision fire capabilities while supporting approximately 400 jobs in the United States and its defence industry.

If completed, it would be the first deal of its kind in mainland Southeast Asia. Singapore has previously purchased HIMARS systems, making Thailand a potential second buyer within ASEAN.

The proposed Thailand HIMARS purchase was announced alongside wider economic agreements between the United States and Southeast Asian countries, collectively valued at more than US$17 billion.

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The White House also announced that the United States and Thailand had substantially concluded negotiations on a separate trade agreement, although that deal has not yet been signed.

Under the proposed trade agreement, Thailand would eliminate tariffs on 99% of US goods and remove trade barriers affecting American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

It also includes provisions concerning intellectual property protection, economic security cooperation, and labour and environmental standards in Thailand.

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