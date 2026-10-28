Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 11:20 AM
1 minute read
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events
Photo via ASEAN Thailand﻿

Thailand will chair ASEAN in 2028 and has declared the chairmanship a national priority for 2027 and 2028, with more than 100 meetings and events expected to take place during its term.

The decision, approved yesterday, October 27, gives the National ASEAN Committee additional powers to oversee preparations and Thailand’s responsibilities as chair until December 31, 2028.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan said the expanded mandate takes effect from the date of Cabinet approval.

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Thailand will host more than 100 meetings and activities at various levels during its chairmanship, requiring funding, personnel and coordination among government agencies and other sectors.

Thailand prepares for its 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, with over 100 events expected and a national committee overseeing arrangements.
Photo via Thaigov

Ploythalay said the role would involve more than hosting international conferences, describing it as a national undertaking that would draw on resources from across the country.

As one of ASEAN’s founding members, Thailand hopes to use the chairmanship to strengthen its regional role and turn Thai initiatives into shared ASEAN priorities, particularly those addressing emerging challenges and delivering tangible benefits to Thai people.

According to Ploythalay, the chairmanship could help ASEAN respond more effectively to regional changes while allowing Thailand to contribute to the bloc’s future direction.

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The government hopes the preparations and events will also demonstrate Thailand’s capabilities, strengthen its regional credibility and advance issues of common interest among members.

Thailand last chaired ASEAN in 2019, taking over from Singapore after then Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received the symbolic gavel from Lee Hsien Loong.

At the time, Thailand focused on improving regional connectivity, reducing bureaucracy and strengthening cooperation among member states under the theme ‘Advancing Partnership for Sustainability’.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 11:20 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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