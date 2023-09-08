Thailand and Cambodia unite to combat transnational crime and bolster security

Photo courtesy of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), UN website.

Sweeping strides have been made in the fight against transnational crime, and Thailand and Cambodia recently pledged to enhance their joint efforts in this area. The collaboration aims to bolster the stability and security of both nations through increased cooperation.

This commitment was solidified during a meeting between the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, and Cambodia’s National Police Chief, Sar Thet. The two leaders conversed on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on tackling cross-border criminal activities.

Big Joke conveyed the mutual intention of both nations to work hand-in-hand on this pressing issue. A similar sentiment was echoed by the Cambodian police chief, who expressed his determination to enhance coordination efforts to halt illegal activities in the region.

Am Sam Ath, deputy director for monitoring at the human rights group LICADHO, stated the necessity of international cooperation in effectively managing offences such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and money laundering. He emphasised the importance of enforcing laws, specifically the safe village-commune policy, as a critical tool in combating these issues. He further stressed that effective communication with all involved parties is crucial to overcoming these challenges, reported Pattaya News.

The collaborative effort between Thailand and Cambodia also received a nod of approval from Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet. He, during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, held this week, advocated for persistent and elevated coordination in counterterrorism operations and combating illicit activities that cross jurisdictional boundaries.

Hun said…

“We discussed efforts to increase cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and transnational crime, and I believe that we will be able to make progress on these issues.”

This commitment to join forces in fighting transnational crime signifies a crucial step towards ensuring a more secure and stable region. It showcases the dedication of both nations to safeguarding their territories against illegal activities and the importance they place on international cooperation in achieving this goal.

The decision to bolster collaboration not only serves to reinforce security measures but also paves the path towards a more harmonious relationship between Thailand and Cambodia. As they stand united against a common enemy, this partnership promises a brighter future for the citizens of both countries, with the promise of peace and security at its heart.

Follow us on :













In other related news, Thailand and Cambodia have been working towards the reopening of the Preah Vihear temple ruins in Si Sa Ket. Read here to see the efforts of this collaboration!

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.