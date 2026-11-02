Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy

Thailand and Bhutan signed three cooperation agreements covering public health, agricultural finance and clean energy during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Bhutan from October 30 to November 1.

The visit marked the first official visit to Bhutan by a Thai prime minister in eight years and coincided with the 37th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Thai delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphas, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Public Health Minister Phatthana Phromphhat, and Secretary-General to the Prime Minister’s Office Traisulee Taisaranakul.

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Anutin and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, including opportunities for Thai businesses in infrastructure, logistics, clean energy and industrial estates, particularly in Gelephu.

Gelephu is a planned special economic zone intended to combine economic development with sustainable growth and cultural identity.

On November 1, Anutin travelled to Gelephu in southern Bhutan to take part in Project 108, a royal initiative to build 108 Buddhist stupas in a single coordinated day. The ceremony marked a symbolic starting point for the development of Gelephu Mindfulness City.

After the visit, Anutin highlighted the Thailand-Bhutan free trade agreement, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, and the three cooperation agreements signed during the visit.

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Under the public health memorandum, the two countries agreed to cooperate on universal health coverage, disease control, medical training, telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence. The agreement also provides for referrals of Bhutanese patients to Thai state hospitals and training opportunities in Thailand for Bhutanese medical and nursing students.

A second agreement links the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives with the Bhutan Development Bank. It covers green loans for sustainable farming, credit-risk tools, cross-border transfers and trade in community products.

The cooperation is intended to improve farmers’ access to funding and support agricultural development and technology transfer.

The third agreement concerns a proposed 100-megawatt solar farm at Tareythang. Thailand will review the project’s feasibility study and detailed design in cooperation with Bhutan’s finance ministry and Norion Renewable Energy.

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During the talks, Anutin also highlighted Thailand’s potential to export agricultural and food products, including Hom Mali rice, seafood, chicken and pork. Bhutan expressed interest in importing more Thai automobiles, while Thailand could use Bhutanese raw materials to add value to its food-processing industry.

The two leaders also discussed holding a business forum to help companies from both countries explore opportunities in technology, energy and infrastructure.

Anutin said the Gelephu project could create opportunities for Thai investors in infrastructure, clean energy, tourism and services, while opening new markets for the private sector and strengthening economic links between the two countries.

The visit also included meetings with Thai volunteers working in Bhutan and an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck before Anutin returned to Thailand.

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