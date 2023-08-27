Thai opposition in disarray as Move Forward Party rejects leadership role

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party says they don't want the role of opposition leader.

Chaos has engulfed the Democrat Party, as the top opposition role remains unclear. This comes after the Move Forward Party (MFP), the largest opposing party, expressed disinterest in the role, likely to keep their Deputy House Speaker seat.

The Democrat Party spokesperson, Ramet Rattanachaweng, stated that technically, the right to assume the opposition leader role falls to Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the largest minority party. However, the MFP retains the freedom to accept or reject the prestigious opposition seat.

Furthermore, the party can choose to maintain or relinquish its current Deputy House Speaker post in return for the opposition leader role.

Pita, in a media interview, made known that neither he nor his party is interested in leading the opposition. He maintained that the MFP was not elected to be the opposition leader, but pledged that his party would actively work to oppose the new leadership, preparing for a strong victory in the next election, four years from now.

“If I choose not to take the opposition leader role, our party’s MP for Phitsanulok, Padipat Suntiphada, would retain his Deputy House Speaker seat.”

The MFP’s change in status following the Pheu Thai Party’s Srettha Thavisin’s prime ministerial appointment raised questions about Padipat Suntiphada’s potential resignation. According to Section 106 of the charter, the opposition leader is appointed from the largest party in that camp.

None of the opposition party’s MPs can serve as Cabinet ministers, House Speaker, or deputy speaker. Therefore, with Padipat currently serving as the first Deputy House Speaker, the MFP, holding 151 seats, cannot legally lead the opposition.

Pita believes that Padipat can make a more significant contribution in his current capacity as a Deputy House Speaker.

On the other hand, Ramet mentioned that the Democrat Party would continue with its opposition duties, and the question of opposition leadership would be addressed later. The party currently has no plans for the role, he added.

The Democrat Party faces an internal rift as most of its MPs voted for Srettha as prime minister, defying party lines. Consequently, these MPs risk expulsion.

Meanwhile, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam noted that if the MFP refuses the leadership, the role would shift to the Democrats, the second largest party in the opposition. Although the leader might not have considerable authority, the party bestowed with the position is responsible for co-selecting members of several independent agencies.

