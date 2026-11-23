People’s Party MP Rukchanok “Ice” Srinork has been granted temporary release on bail after Thailand’s Court of Appeal sentenced her to three years in prison under Section 112, the lese majeste law, over social media posts made in 2021.

Rukchanok was prosecuted over two posts shared on her X account, formerly Twitter, before she became an MP. The case involved comments concerning COVID-19 vaccine distribution and another message that prosecutors alleged was defamatory towards the monarchy.

The Criminal Court initially found her guilty on December 13, 2023, sentencing her to three years in prison for each of two counts, resulting in a total of six years without suspension. She denied wrongdoing and challenged the ruling, including disputing whether she was responsible for the posts.

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Today, November 23, the Court of Appeal delivered its ruling at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. It reduced her prison sentence from six years to three years under Section 112 and acquitted her of the Computer Crime Act charge.

Rukchanok attended the hearing alongside People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, party figures Parit Wacharasindhu and Rangsiman Rome, and other members. Supporters also gathered outside the courthouse to show their encouragement.

Following the ruling, Rukchanok applied for temporary release while preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court. The court approved bail with security set at 500,000 baht and retained the existing condition prohibiting her from repeating conduct related to the charges.

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Rukchanok subsequently confirmed that she would continue fighting the case through the legal process and intended to carry on with her parliamentary duties. She remains a party-list MP while the lese majeste case proceeds to the Supreme Court.

The case has drawn comparisons with proceedings against former Move Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who also faced Section 112 and Computer Crime Act charges over comments about COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

However, Thanathorn was acquitted by the Criminal Court. The court ruled that his Facebook livestream had criticised the vaccine management of the government led by then-prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, rather than targeting the monarchy.

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