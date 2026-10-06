Bhumjaithai MP rejects allegations against foreign husband

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 5:34 PM
2 minutes read
Bhumjaithai MP rejects allegations against foreign husband
Photo via Instagram/ @ideasuchada23

Thailand’s Justice Minister backed Bhumjaithai MP Suchada Zhang Thaensap after allegations concerning her Australian husband, saying preliminary checks found the gambling website reportedly linked to him is licensed in Curaçao and outside Thai jurisdiction.

Justice Minister Ruthapon Naowarat discussed the allegations on October 6 after Chaiyaphum MP Suchada, better known as MP Idea, rejected claims that she and her husband were involved in a call centre scam or illegal business operations.

Suchada recently defended her husband and said, “I would never marry my husband if he is not a good man.”

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The allegations gained public attention after People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome raised the issue during a parliamentary meeting. Suchada stood to object to the remarks and demanded that Rangsiman provide evidence.

MP Idea Suchada and her Australian husband
Photo via Instagram/ @ideasuchada23

Rangsiman said he would make the evidence available to the public. Suchada subsequently demanded that he withdraw his remarks, describing them as an insult made without evidence, while Rangsiman rejected the demand and agreed to leave the meeting after being instructed by the House president.

The issue has also drawn attention because of the asset declarations previously submitted by Suchada to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Suchada and her Australian husband, Taiyang Zhang, were reported to have combined assets worth more than 1.9 billion baht, with about 130 million baht belonging to Suchada.

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Bhumjaithai Party MP denies husband's involvement in illegal businesses
Photo via Instagram/ @ideasuchada23

Questions were also raised about the occupation listed for her husband in the declaration. Suchada later said that he operates a start-up company.

Ruthapon said a complaint had been submitted to the NACC requesting an investigation into the assets of Suchada and her husband. He said an investigation would require concrete evidence rather than unsubstantiated claims.

Regarding allegations linking the couple to a call centre scam and online gambling operation, Ruthapon said he had discussed the matter with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Thai Justice Minister Ruthapon
Photo via DailyNews

He said no complaint had been filed with the agency at that point and encouraged anyone with evidence to submit it to the DSI for further consideration.

Social media posts had also linked Taiyang to Shuffle.com, an online gambling website. Ruthapon said preliminary checks found that the website was legally licensed in Curaçao and was outside the jurisdiction of Thai law. He added that the Ministry of Justice and DSI would act if evidence of conduct violating Thai law emerged.

Thai Post reported on October 6 that Suchada attended a weekly meeting at the Bhumjaithai Party office and encountered journalists outside.

She reportedly declined to discuss the allegations in detail, thanked the media and public for their interest, and said she would clarify the issues raised by fellow MPs and the public soon.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 5:34 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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