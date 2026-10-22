Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 3:59 PM
1 minute read
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks
Photo via Facebook/ สุชาติ ชมกลิ่น and สุรู้ทันจีน

Thai Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin denied any connection to a sticker bearing his name and photograph that appeared on a truck reportedly linked to the illegal transportation of industrial waste.

An image of the truck circulated on Thai social media, prompting speculation about whether the sticker was intended to help the vehicle pass road checkpoints without inspection.

The truck was reportedly linked to the illegal transport of industrial waste. However, no report has identified the vehicle’s operator or confirmed whether authorities have taken enforcement action.

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In a statement released yesterday, October 21, Suchart said he had neither authorised nor assisted with the placement of his photograph, name or related wording on any vehicle.

Suchat Chomklin truc ksticker
Photo via Facebook/ สุรู้ทันจีน

He said displaying a photograph or sticker could not protect anyone from legal consequences or provide permission to bypass inspections. He said he had asked police and highway officials to prosecute any vehicle found breaking the law, whoever’s picture it carries.

Suchart described the unauthorised use of his name to evade inspections as deception and impersonation, and called on officers to arrest those responsible.

No action against a specific vehicle had been reported, and the identity of the person or group responsible for producing or placing the sticker remained unknown at the time of publication.

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Thai minister Suchat Chomklin
Photo via Facebook/ สุชาติ ชมกลิ่น

The incident has drawn comparisons with a separate controversy in 2023, when Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, then a Move Forward Party list MP-elect and now a deputy leader of the People’s Party, raised allegations about stickers displayed on trucks to indicate that their operators had paid bribes to avoid enforcement at police checkpoints.

The alleged payments were linked to trucks carrying overloaded goods. Several highway police officers were reportedly suspected of involvement and suspended while an investigation was conducted.

Nothing has been published connecting the earlier allegations to the current case involving the sticker bearing Suchart’s image.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 3:59 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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