Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions
Photo via Facebook/ Dกระทรวงดิจิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม and by Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob denied reports that the government sought a 497 million baht budget for an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to improve Thailand’s weather forecasts.

Several Thai media outlets, including Channel 8, reported that the Cabinet had approved a 497 million baht budget to improve the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecasting capabilities. The reports said the money was expected to fund an AI tool developed in cooperation with Tomorrow.io.

Tomorrow.io is a US climate technology company that developed Weather Intelligence, a platform that uses satellite data and AI tools to provide real-time weather forecasts.

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The reports attracted public attention amid severe flooding in Bangkok. The government had initially maintained that it could manage the rainfall, but several areas of the capital were subsequently inundated.

Bangkok flooding
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

In response to the reports, Chaichanok said the claims were fake news. He acknowledged that the ministry was studying ways to improve weather forecasting through technology, but said no specific technology or tool had been selected.

Chaichanok said the project had undergone a proof-of-concept (POC) study from December last year to February this year. It had not yet reached the budget allocation process.

During the study, a private-sector company provided support free of charge to assess whether the technology could improve rainfall forecasting and localised disaster warnings in Thailand.

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The results were reasonably good but not yet perfect, according to the minister, who said further technical adjustments were needed to improve the technology’s effectiveness in the Thai context.

Floods in Bangkok
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Chaichanok added that further studies were underway to identify and compare alternative approaches to achieve effective forecasting while ensuring value for money.

Separately, the Cabinet recently approved a 1.6 billion baht budget for the TH-AI Passports project, which aims to give Thai residents access to professional-level AI tools.

The project is intended to improve AI literacy among Thai people and strengthen their competitiveness in education, employment and the digital economy.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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