Poll finds 67% have little faith in Thai justice system

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 5:20 PM
1 minute read
Poll finds 67% have little faith in Thai justice system | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific

A majority of respondents in a new Suan Dusit Poll expressed low confidence in the fairness and impartiality of Thailand’s justice system following recent political cases.

The survey, released today, September 20, was conducted by Suan Dusit Poll at Suan Dusit University among 1,123 respondents nationwide between September 15 and 18. Responses were collected both online and in the field.

Asked how much confidence they had in the fairness and neutrality of the Thai justice system in light of recent political cases, 46.39% said they were not very confident, while 21.10% said they had no confidence at all.

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Taken together, 67.49% expressed little or no confidence. By comparison, 18.52% said they were fairly confident and 7.67% said they had a high level of confidence, while 6.32% were unsure or had no opinion.

Thai justice system confidence is low among 67% of respondents, with political interference and unequal law enforcement among top concerns.
Photo via Magnific

Respondents were also asked whether different groups in Thai society receive equal treatment from the justice system.

Some 38.02% said treatment was not equal at all and 35.53% said it was not very equal. Another 13.89% considered treatment fairly equal, while 5.97% said it was highly equal and 6.59% were unsure or had no opinion.

When asked what had reduced confidence in the justice system, political interference ranked first at 66.87%, followed by unequal law enforcement at 58.86% and differing standards in the consideration or judgment of cases at 56.63%.

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The survey also asked what should be prioritised to rebuild confidence.

Making legal rights and assistance easier for the public to access ranked first at 66.52%, followed by enforcing the law equally for all sides at 65.45% and ensuring relevant agencies operate independently without interference at 62.24%.

When respondents were asked what first came to mind when thinking about the Thai justice system, court hearings and judgments ranked highest at 63.85%.

Protection of rights, freedoms and assistance for the public followed at 61.09%, while police law enforcement and prosecutions were cited by 59.04%.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 5:20 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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