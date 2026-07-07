Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 5:33 PM
57 2 minutes read
Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

A Thai journalist is pursuing legal action against a politician, alleging threats and physical assault following a dispute over claims involving the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul.

The journalist, whose identity has been withheld, sought assistance from social media figure Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, citing concerns about his safety and the possibility of further incidents. He added that the alleged incidents began last year, but legal proceedings have progressed slowly.

The journalist said he and the accused politician lived in the same condominium and initially worked together on the building’s committee after it was affected by an earthquake in Myanmar. He explained that disagreements over management later fractured the committee into separate groups

The dispute escalated after the politician shared a photo of himself with Anutin in a condominium LINE group and claimed he had been appointed to a committee working closely with the PM.

Thai politician accused of assault and threats against journalist
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

The reporter subsequently contacted a Bhumjaithai Party member, who stated that no such appointment had been made.

Fearing that party members would alert the politician to drop the claim, the reporter noted that interpersonal tensions rose rapidly before culminating in a confrontation in October last year.

During this incident, the politician was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he argued with the reporter and threatened defamation legal action.

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Photo via DailyNews

When the reporter later attempted to secure CCTV footage of the interaction from the condominium control room, the politician allegedly followed him inside. A second confrontation ensued, resulting in injuries to both the journalist and the residents who were present.

He also alleged that the politician took a USB drive containing footage of the earlier exchange, along with personal and work-related documents.

The reporter further claimed that the politician attempted to damage his reputation and interfere with his employment, and that he continued to receive threats. He filed a complaint with Sutthisan Police Station, but said progress has been slow.

Journalist alleges assault by Thai politician
Photo via DailyNews

Gun later held a press conference where the journalist presented his account publicly. He said he had been contacted by several politicians seeking to address the matter on behalf of the accused.

Gun stated that he denied negotiating with anyone and thought all parties should proceed through legal channels to ensure a fair investigation.

As of now, the accused politician has not issued a public response. The Thai journalist assault case remains under investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 5:33 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.