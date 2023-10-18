Thai government committee plans referendum on constitutional amendments

Picture courtesy of prachachat.

Two sub-panels have been established by the government committee studying the proposed constitutional amendments in Thailand. Their mandate is to measure public sentiment on the proposed changes and devise a blueprint for a potential referendum.

Phumtham Wechayachai, chair of the committee, has stated that while there is no set deadline for these sub-panels, it is anticipated that their tasks will be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

Following the completion of their work, a draft referendum will be put forward to the Cabinet for approval. Once approved, it will be handed over to the Election Commission for execution.

However, there are differing views regarding the number of referendums that should be carried out.

The Constitutional Court has previously declared that an amendment to Section 256 of the Constitution, which lays the groundwork for the creation of a charter drafting assembly, would necessitate replacing the existing charter. Therefore, a referendum should be conducted both before and after the charter is re-written, reported Bangkok Post.

Phumtham emphasised the need for careful interpretation of the court’s ruling to ascertain the necessary number of referendums, to avoid potential legal complications in the future.

“Differing opinions have emerged, with some arguing for two referendums while others believe that at least three, or even four, are required.”

In terms of timing, Phumtham expressed that it would be premature to seek the court’s ruling on the number of referendums at this stage, suggesting that such a request should be made following the conclusion of the sub-panels work.

Two weeks ago, the assembly to draft a referendum on revising the constitution is set to convene, following the Cabinet's recent approval of its 35 members, reveals Chusak Sirinil, a member of the assembly.

