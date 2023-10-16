Thai democracy forum echoes concerns over capitalism in politics

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The struggle for democracy in Thailand remains a long and arduous one, as highlighted by a recent public forum. Held in memory of the brave students and pro-democracy protesters who perished during the military dictatorship five decades ago, the forum emphasised how little progress has been achieved since the historic October 14, 1973 uprising.

The commemorative event, organised by the October 14 Institute Foundation, was hosted at the Royal Rattanakosin Hotel. It saw a diverse turnout, with attendees ranging from individuals directly involved in the uprising half a century ago to those interested in the democratic journey of the country.

Taking centre stage at the forum, Peerapol Triyakasem, the foundation’s chairman, underscored the significance of the 1973 student uprising. It marked the inception of Thailand’s democratic movement, he said, which aimed to free the nation from the grip of military control, pervading sectors such as banking, commerce and investment.

However, the aftermath of the uprising ushered in an era where capitalism began to dominate the political system. Peerapol noted that capitalists metamorphosed from being financial backers with sway over political parties to become formidable players capable of orchestrating the appointment of a prime minister.

Hinting at a symbiotic relationship between politicians and capitalists that has evolved over the past five decades. Peerapol lamented the fact that the country’s development had not been steered towards sustainability and fairness.

Echoing Peerapol’s sentiments, Chaiphan Prapasawat, an adviser to the Assembly of the Poor, pointed out the perils of capitalism in politics. He observed that the term “development” is often used as a cover for the establishment of mega projects.

He criticised the lack of adequate studies preceding the approval of concessions granted to private companies, which are often linked to politicians. These practices, he noted, have spawned negative consequences for communities. Chaiphan advocated for the increased involvement of NGOs in encouraging community participation in every government project.

Former Finance Ministry permanent secretary, Sathit Limpongpan, during the forum, urged the government to decentralise development and investments, reported Bangkok Post.

He suggested shifting focus from Bangkok and major cities like Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phuket to other provinces. He also emphasised the need for the government to devise a sustainable development plan for each province.

