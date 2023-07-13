THAI scandal sees corruption charges dropped against ex-PM Thaksin

Picture courtesy of Thai Airways.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has aborted all charges against Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister, and three others in the Thai Airways (THAI) corruption saga. The case involved allegations of corruption linked to the acquisition of 10 Airbus aircraft by Thai between 2003 and 2004. This was revealed by former deputy transport minister Pichet Sathirachawal, who was also accused in the case.

Pichet yesterday disclosed the commission’s ruling. The aforementioned individuals were initially charged with neglect of duty concerning their involvement in the procurement of aircraft. The acquisition process was reportedly marked by corruption and mismanagement, leading to an increased debt burden on THAI, thereby contributing to the financial predicament of the airline, as per the investigation team.

During a television interview yesterday, Pichet mentioned that the commission has dismissed charges against himself, Thaksin, former THAI board chairman Thanong Bidaya and former THAI president Kanok Abhiradee.

The trail of accusations began in December of last year when the NACC indicted Thaksin, Pichet, Thanong, and Kanok for dereliction of duty. Former industry minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit was also implicated initially but was later dismissed from the list of accused. The NACC mentioned that the removal of Suriya from the probe was due to sufficient evidence suggesting his non-involvement in the procurement of the 10 aircraft, reported Bangkok Post.

The timing of this disclosure created a buzz amongst critics as it coincided with the scheduled return of Thaksin from a self-imposed exile abroad later this month. However, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, declared yesterday that her father has decided to defer his return due to the unstable political climate.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the secretary-general of NACC, had previously stated that the commission had approached Thaksin, Pichet, Thanong, and Kanokwith a letter demanding them to present their clarifications on the charges.

Between 2002 and 2004, under Thaksin’s administration, the Thai Cabinet approved THAI’s plan to procure 10 A340-500 and A340-600 aircraft amounting to a total expenditure of 53.5 billion baht (US$1,545,282,765).

An investigative report disclosed that the purchase plan was proposed to the cabinet by Suriya at that particular time.