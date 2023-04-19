Thai activists pursue change despite legal threats

PHOTO: Chonthicha Jangrew Facebook Page

Chonthicha “Lookkate” Jangrew is taking her campaign to the streets, going door-to-door to garner support for the upcoming May 14 General Election. However, she faces the possibility of imprisonment due to charges of sedition and royal defamation from protests in 2020.

The 30 year old activist is among over a dozen representatives from the student-led protest movement who are shifting their focus from demonstrating on the streets to participating in the election as candidates. They are bravely addressing the issue of the monarchy’s role in society despite the severe consequences. A conviction under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, could lead to up to 15 years in prison.

The Move Forward Party, for which Chonthicha is running, aims to modify – instead of abolishing – the royal defamation law. The party proposes to decrease the severity of punishments and states that only the Bureau of the Royal Household should be qualified to file complaints.

“Both paths need to move forward together,” Chonthicha stated in an interview while taking a break from campaigning in Pathum Thai. “If you want to make a change in Thailand, you cannot rely solely on street movements or only on parliament.”

The 2020 demonstrations were initially against the military’s domination of politics and a controversial election. However, they made history by also questioning the authority of the monarchy. Legal action against protest leaders has largely suppressed the protests, with hundreds arrested and facing ongoing criminal cases in the courts.

Chonthicha disclosed that she has 28 criminal cases against her, including two of lese-majeste. If convicted, her parliamentary career would come to an end since a person convicted of an offence is disqualified from the House of Representatives.

Data from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) reveals that since the inception of the Free Youth pro-democracy protests in July 2020, 1,898 individuals have been prosecuted for political participation and expression. At least 237 are facing lese-majeste charges, and 130 are charged with sedition.

