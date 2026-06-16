‘TH-AI Passport’ project accused of favouring large companies

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 5:06 PM
116 1 minute read
‘TH-AI Passport’ project accused of favouring large companies | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ชอบชิดไชยชนก and by Tim Witzdam via Pexels

Thailand’s TH-AI Passport project, valued at 1.62 billion baht, drew scrutiny over its cost, procurement process, and expected benefits.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), led by Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, recently presented the TH-AI Passport project to the Cabinet and the public as one of the ministry’s flagship digital initiatives.

According to the ministry, the programme is designed to improve artificial intelligence (AI) skills among Thai residents and strengthen the country’s competitiveness as AI becomes increasingly important across industries.

The project would provide free access to AI tools for five million Thai residents aged 15 and above for one year. Participants would be able to use the tools for work, education, and skills development.

In addition to AI access, the ministry plans to offer digital skills training to help participants better understand AI technology and improve their digital capabilities.

Man uses AI on computer
Photo by Matheus Bertelli via Pexels

MDES said the 1.62 billion baht budget would primarily be used to acquire AI licences from multiple providers and establish a central platform for users nationwide.

The ministry estimated that the arrangement would reduce costs to about 324 baht per user per year, or roughly 27 baht per month. Officials said this would be significantly lower than the standard cost of subscribing directly to AI services.

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However, the TH-AI Passport project has faced criticism regarding the value of the investment and the transparency of the procurement process.

Critics questioned how widely the platform would be used and whether the programme would deliver measurable improvements in digital skills and AI adoption.

Chaichanok Chidchob
Chaichanok Chidchob | Photo via Facebook/ ชอบชิดไชยชนก

Opposition politicians also raised concerns about the project’s terms of reference (TOR), arguing that some requirements appear to favour large companies participating in the bidding process.

According to those critics, certain conditions outlined in the TOR may provide advantages to specific AI service providers seeking government contracts

Some politicians have called on MDES to reconsider or delay the project to ensure transparency and demonstrate that the proposed expenditure represents value for money.

Responding to the criticism, Chaichanok said the project would proceed as planned. The minister stated that the initiative complies with government policy, is lawful, and does not constitute a misuse of public funds. He added that there was no reason to cancel the programme.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 5:06 PM
116 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.