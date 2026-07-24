Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 10:08 AM
1 minute read
Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Taiwan expressed disappointment after Thailand reaffirmed its support for the One China policy in a joint statement issued following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to China.

Anutin and senior Thai government officials visited China from July 16 to 20 before the two countries released a joint statement outlining future cooperation and bilateral relations. The statement reaffirmed Thailand’s longstanding position on the One China policy, saying…

“Thailand reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the One China policy, recognising the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China, and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.

Thailand supports peaceful reunification and will not support any claims of Taiwanese independence. Furthermore, Thailand will support China’s ‘one country, two systems’ policy.”

Thailand backs One China policy prompting Taiwan react
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Following the publication of the statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a response criticising the position and expressing disappointment with the Thai government’s stance.

In its statement, the ministry said China had repeatedly made what it described as false claims regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty and said Taiwan strongly opposed those assertions.

The ministry also expressed disappointment that Thailand had aligned with China’s position and urged the country to value its long-standing relationship with Taiwan.

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“As Taiwan and Thailand enjoy close commercial and trade ties, as well as robust people-to-people exchanges, Taiwan urges Thailand to cherish the long-standing friendship between the two countries and refrain from constantly aligning with China’s efforts to suppress Taiwan.”

PM Anutin reaffirms One China support
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament yesterday, July 23, Anutin said Thailand’s support for the One China policy was not a new position and had been maintained throughout its diplomatic relationship with China.

The PM said Thailand welcomed cooperation with Taiwan provided it did not conflict with its policy towards China.

Anutin acknowledged Taiwan’s response but said Thailand’s position remained clear. He added that he saw no need for additional diplomatic discussions with Taiwan on the issue and did not believe the matter would affect relations between the two sides.

Asked about criticism on social media and possible implications for Taiwan’s visa-free policy for Thai visitors or Thai nationals working in Taiwan, Anutin declined to comment.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 10:08 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.