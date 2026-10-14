Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 4:03 PM
1 minute read
Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week
Photo via Facebook: Guy Parmelin/ Magnific

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will make an official visit to Thailand from October 15 to 17, marking the first visit by a Swiss president in 22 years as the two countries celebrate 95 years of diplomatic relations.

Parmelin will travel with his wife, Caroline Parmelin, and a Swiss business delegation at the invitation of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The visit coincides with the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Bangkok.

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The last official visit to Thailand by a president of the Swiss Confederation took place in 2004.

That visit was made by then-Swiss President Joseph Deiss, who met then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Government House on March 18, 2004, during a three-day official trip aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting investment.

For this visit, Anutin will welcome Parmelin and his delegation at Government House tomorrow, October 15, before the two leaders hold bilateral talks and a joint press conference.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will visit Thailand from October 15 to 17, marking the first official visit by a Swiss president in 22 years.
Photo via FC Anutin

The prime minister will also host an official luncheon for the Swiss president.

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Their discussions are expected to cover trade and investment, the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement, science and technology, innovation, human resource development and climate action.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ASEAN cooperation, regional developments and cooperation through international organisations.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 4:03 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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