Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will make an official visit to Thailand from October 15 to 17, marking the first visit by a Swiss president in 22 years as the two countries celebrate 95 years of diplomatic relations.

Parmelin will travel with his wife, Caroline Parmelin, and a Swiss business delegation at the invitation of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The visit coincides with the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Bangkok.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last official visit to Thailand by a president of the Swiss Confederation took place in 2004.

That visit was made by then-Swiss President Joseph Deiss, who met then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Government House on March 18, 2004, during a three-day official trip aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting investment.

For this visit, Anutin will welcome Parmelin and his delegation at Government House tomorrow, October 15, before the two leaders hold bilateral talks and a joint press conference.

The prime minister will also host an official luncheon for the Swiss president.

Their discussions are expected to cover trade and investment, the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement, science and technology, innovation, human resource development and climate action.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ASEAN cooperation, regional developments and cooperation through international organisations.

In similar news