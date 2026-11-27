Thailand’s Supreme Court has ordered 51 assets worth 296.3 million baht forfeited to the state by Gen Sathian Phoemthong-in, a former permanent secretary for defence, closing an unusual wealth case that ran for more than 12 years.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission announced the outcome on November 26, almost a year after the ruling was handed down. Secretary-general Nitiphan Prachuabmoh said the court decided the case on December 8, 2025, and that the judgment is final. The commission gave no reason for the gap.

The case began with the asset and liability declaration Gen Sathian filed when he took the defence ministry’s top civil service post. Commissioners found grounds to suspect unusual wealth under section 77 of the 1999 organic act on anti-corruption, and appointed a sub-committee to investigate.

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Investigators froze property held by Gen Sathian, his spouse, his children and other people connected to him. On February 6, 2014, the commission resolved that his wealth had risen abnormally by 296,323,911.07 baht. It also found that part of that money had been transferred, moved, converted or hidden beyond recovery.

The commission asked the attorney-general to petition the courts to freeze what was left while the case ran, and to have the excess passed to the state. The request covered assets registered in other people’s names as well as his own.

The Civil Court ruled on November 30, 2017, that all 51 items should go to the state. It ordered Gen Sathian to hand over the property, transfer title and surrender the related documents, together with any income the assets had earned. The court added that if the judgment could not be enforced in full, other property of his could be taken instead, up to the same value, within a 10 year limit.

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The Appeal Court amended that judgment on August 22, 2023. It struck out items 30 and 31, two accounts at the Armed Forces Development Command Savings Cooperative holding 634,683.53 baht and 400,000 baht, and left the rest of the order in place.

The Supreme Court then restored the Civil Court’s order in full, bringing the two deposits, worth about 1.03 million baht together, back into the forfeiture. It also refunded the filing fees that Gen Sathian and the other contesting parties had paid at that stage.

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Gen Sathian became permanent secretary for defence in 2011 and left the post the following year. Defence minister ACM Sukumpol Suwanatat moved him to an inactive position at the minister’s office on August 27, 2012, a month before his mandatory retirement, accusing him and two other generals of leaking information about who would replace him.

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He challenged the transfer at the Administrative Court, which dismissed his petition and said he had submitted fake documents and false signatures to support it. He said afterwards that he would not appeal, and assistant army chief Thanongsak Apirakyothin took over the post.

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