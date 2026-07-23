Southern Thailand’s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is

The conflict in southern Thailand is the country’s longest-running armed confrontation. Since January 2004, more than 23,000 incidents have been recorded across the three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, along with four districts of Songkhla: Chana, Thepha, Na Thawi, and Saba Yoi. More than 7,700 people have been killed and over 14,500 injured, according to figures from Deep South Watch, a monitoring organisation that has tracked the conflict since its current phase began.

The violence takes many forms: ambushes, bombings, arson attacks, and assaults on security checkpoints. Victims include soldiers, police, teachers, monks, and civilians from both Buddhist and Muslim communities.

The roots go back much further than 2004

The three southern border provinces were historically part of the Patani Sultanate, a Malay Muslim kingdom with its own language, religion, and culture. Siam absorbed the territory in the early twentieth century through administrative reforms and the 1909 Anglo-Siamese Treaty with Britain, which drew the border between Siam and British Malaya.

The majority of the population in these provinces are Malay Muslims who speak a local Malay dialect and hold a distinct identity from the Thai Buddhist mainstream. Over the following decades, Thai government policies aimed at cultural integration, including rules on language and education, created resentment that was passed down through generations. The sense of being governed by a state perceived as external took root.

Armed separatist movements emerged after the Second World War. The most significant of these, and the one still active today, is the BRN, or Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani, the Patani Malay National Revolutionary Front. Founded in the 1960s, BRN remains the dominant insurgent organisation in the region, seeking an autonomous or independent Patani homeland.

January 4, 2004: the day the current conflict began

Violence had quietened during the 1990s, and many assumed the problem had passed. That changed on the morning of January 4, 2004.

The night before, twenty schools in Narathiwat were set on fire simultaneously, believed to be a diversion. Shortly after, a group of armed men raided the 4th Development Battalion at Piyale Camp in Cho Airong district, seizing 413 weapons in an operation that lasted approximately 20 minutes. Four soldiers were killed. The following day, the Thaksin Shinawatra government declared martial law across the three southern border provinces. Special security legislation has remained in place in the region ever since.

Two further events in 2004 deepened the rupture between the state and the local population. In April, the Krue Se Mosque incident ended with security forces storming the mosque and killing militants who had taken refuge inside. In October, the Tak Bai incident resulted in the deaths of 78 detainees during a transfer following a protest. Both events became historical wounds that the insurgent movement has continued to invoke when mobilising support.

22 years of military operations, negotiations, and stalled talks

The Thai state has committed hundreds of billions of baht and large numbers of security personnel to the region over two decades. Violence peaked around 2007 and has declined since, though it has never stopped.

In 2013, the Yingluck Shinawatra government opened the first formal peace talks with BRN, with Malaysia facilitating. While no agreement was reached, it was the first time the Thai state acknowledged the need to negotiate directly with the insurgent group. Analysts note that the overall trend in violence has gradually improved since that point.

The process has moved in fits and starts across several governments and changes in negotiating leadership. Between 2023 and 2024, both sides moved toward a framework called the JCPP, or Joint Comprehensive Peace Plan, but talks stalled for over a year during the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government.

Thailand and Malaysia have now planned a major peace negotiation session for September 2026, with the Anutin Charnvirakul government resuming engagement with BRN. At the same time, violence has continued. The most recent significant incident took place on July 22, 2026, when an attack targeted a security checkpoint in Narathiwat.

Earlier in 2025, Thaksin Shinawatra visited the region and pledged to resolve the southern conflict by 2026. The reality has moved in the opposite direction. The period when negotiations were paused coincided with a renewed spike in attacks.

Who is BRN and what does it want?

BRN, or the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani, is the principal insurgent organisation operating in southern Thailand. It describes its goals in terms of the right of the Patani Malay people to self-determination, including the establishment of an autonomous region or independent state in what it calls Patani Darussalam, covering the three southern border provinces and parts of Songkhla. BRN seeks, among other things, an Islamic education system conducted in the Malay language for the region.

The group operates as a clandestine network rather than a conventional armed force, recruiting across local communities and through religious networks. Its membership and internal structure are not publicly disclosed, and the Thai government has dealt with different BRN representatives over the years without always being certain of their decision-making authority within the movement.

The deeper history of the southern insurgency extends well before 2004, with roots in the Patani Sultanate’s incorporation into Siam and the identity politics that followed across more than a century.

Where things stand in 2026

The September talks represent the most significant diplomatic moment in the conflict’s current phase in several years. Both sides have agreed to meet, Malaysia continues as facilitator, and there is at least a framework for discussion. But attacks have not stopped. Recent incidents in Narathiwat reflect a pattern that has held throughout the conflict: negotiations and violence proceed simultaneously, with neither side willing or able to fully pause the other.

The fundamental questions remain the same as they were in 2004: what political arrangement can both the Thai state and the Malay Muslim population of the deep south accept, and whether two decades of accumulated grievance, distrust, and loss can be addressed at a negotiating table.

Sources: Deep South Watch; Khaosod English, July 2026; Thai government official statements; academic records on the southern insurgency.