Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths

The Thai government declined to provide compensation to the owner of a petrol station destroyed in a rocket attack in Si Saket province, saying the damage does not qualify for assistance.

The PTT petrol station in the Kantharalak district of Sisaket was destroyed on July 24 last year after it was struck by BM-21 rockets during cross-border fighting. Eight people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the attack.

On July 22, the station owner, Kamonrat Phonsertalert, joined relatives of the victims and residents in a merit-making ceremony held to mark the first anniversary of the incident.

Speaking to Khaosod English, Busaba Khamwang, the mother of one of those killed, said the pain of losing her child remained despite the passage of time. She said no amount of compensation could replace a loved one.

Another survivor, Komsan Prachan, said it was his first visit back to the petrol station since losing his wife and children in the attack. He echoed the view that financial assistance could not erase the family’s loss.

While victims and their families have received compensation, Kamonrat has continued seeking financial support for the destruction of her business.

In interviews with Thai media in August last year, Kamonrat said she sought psychological treatment after the attack and estimated her financial losses at about 14 million baht.

According to Kamonrat, one of the insurance policies covering the business excluded damage resulting from war, while another policy covered only structural damage to buildings.

She also said she remained responsible for supporting her employees and appealed for government assistance. Kamonrat later submitted a petition to Parliament after failing to secure compensation similar to that received by other victims.

Speaking at a press conference on July 25, the Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the request did not meet the eligibility requirements for payments from the government’s disaster relief fund.

According to the spokesperson, the damage involved property used for a private business, meaning any financial compensation should come from the relevant insurance companies and PTT, the station’s parent company.

Ratchada added that government funding had been allocated fairly in accordance with the regulations governing assistance for affected victims.

At the time of publication, Kamonrat had not publicly responded to the government’s latest explanation.