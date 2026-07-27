Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 10:45 AM
2 minutes read
Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

The Thai government declined to provide compensation to the owner of a petrol station destroyed in a rocket attack in Si Saket province, saying the damage does not qualify for assistance.

The PTT petrol station in the Kantharalak district of Sisaket was destroyed on July 24 last year after it was struck by BM-21 rockets during cross-border fighting. Eight people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the attack.

On July 22, the station owner, Kamonrat Phonsertalert, joined relatives of the victims and residents in a merit-making ceremony held to mark the first anniversary of the incident.

Speaking to Khaosod English, Busaba Khamwang, the mother of one of those killed, said the pain of losing her child remained despite the passage of time. She said no amount of compensation could replace a loved one.

Families of victims dies in attack at Si Saket petrol station
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

Another survivor, Komsan Prachan, said it was his first visit back to the petrol station since losing his wife and children in the attack. He echoed the view that financial assistance could not erase the family’s loss.

While victims and their families have received compensation, Kamonrat has continued seeking financial support for the destruction of her business.

In interviews with Thai media in August last year, Kamonrat said she sought psychological treatment after the attack and estimated her financial losses at about 14 million baht.

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Petrol station merit-making after BM-21 rocket attack
KhaoSod English

According to Kamonrat, one of the insurance policies covering the business excluded damage resulting from war, while another policy covered only structural damage to buildings.

She also said she remained responsible for supporting her employees and appealed for government assistance. Kamonrat later submitted a petition to Parliament after failing to secure compensation similar to that received by other victims.

Speaking at a press conference on July 25, the Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the request did not meet the eligibility requirements for payments from the government’s disaster relief fund.

Petrol station owner seeks compensation after attack during Thailand-Cambodia conflict
Photo via ThaiPost

According to the spokesperson, the damage involved property used for a private business, meaning any financial compensation should come from the relevant insurance companies and PTT, the station’s parent company.

Ratchada added that government funding had been allocated fairly in accordance with the regulations governing assistance for affected victims.

At the time of publication, Kamonrat had not publicly responded to the government’s latest explanation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 10:45 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.