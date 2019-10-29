Recession hits Hong Kong as no end in sight for anti-government protests | The Thaiger

ASEAN
Recession hits Hong Kong as no end in sight for anti-government protests
More than five months in to the anti-government protests that have shaken Hong Kong, Paul Chan, the city’s Financial Secretary says Hong Kong is in recession and the economy is unlikely to grow this year.
Thai PBS World reports that Mr Chan says the protests have had a devastating effect on the economy and that achieving the government’s forecast of 0-1% annual economic growth (issued before the protests began) would be “extremely difficult”.
Determined protesters dressed in black and wore face masks (despite a ban on the latter) on Sunday, setting fire to shop premises and throwing petrol bombs at police. The authorities responded with tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets.
The buildings routinely seen as targets by the protesters are those owned by mainland Chinese companies, including banks. They have also vandalised the MTR, the city’s metro system, which has had to shut down services in recent weeks.
The protests have caused a significant drop in visitor numbers, which are down nearly 50% this month. Mr Chan says the fall in tourist numbers is an emergency for the city and is pleading with the protesters to do the right thing for Hong Kong.
“Let citizens return to normal life, let industry and commerce to operate normally, and create more space for rational dialogue.”
The Hong Kong protests started in June as a result of a proposed extradition bill that could have led to arrested criminals being sent to China for trial.
The hugely controversial bill has now been withdrawn but it sparked an uprising that has now escalated to become a wider, pro-democracy, anti-Beijing interference movement that shows no sign of ending anytime soon.
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Police found big bags containing 123 kilograms of compressed marijuana at a resort hotel in the Tha Uthen district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom. The guests believed to have brought the contraband have fled.
Tha Uthen’s district chief said on Saturday that local residents alerted authorities after seeing a few men check into at the hotel on Friday night with the suspicious bags. The men subsequently left but returned to the hotel several times. Police did not reveal their names.
When police reached the hotel, the suspects had left. Three large black bags containing 123 bars of marijuana, weighing a kilogram each, were found in their room. Police estimated their value at about 2 million baht.
One of the suspects wrote only a nickname in the registration book of the hotel according to police.
The district chief said that the suspects might have been smugglers who brought the marijuana from neighbouring Laos, planning to keep it at the hotel before shipping it.
Report into Lion Air crash blames variety of factors
Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee has released its report into the Lion Air crash of October 29 last year.
Thai PBS World says the report blames a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems for the accident that killed 189 passengers and crew.
The report states that Lion Air flight 610, which had taken off from Jakarta and was headed to the island of Sumatra, crashed partly as a result of inadequate crew training. It says pilots were not told how to swiftly deal with malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet’s automated flight-control system.
It’s understood the system was built around a sensor that provided inaccurate information and caused the nose of the plan to push down as the pilots were trying to get the jet to climb. The plane crashed into the Java Sea just minutes after take-off.
A similar accident occurred the following March, when another Boeing 737 Max jet crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa airport in Ethiopia.
Boeing have vowed to prevent such accidents from ever occurring again.
In a statement issued after Indonesian safety officials released their final report into the Lion Air crash, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the aircraft manufacture is working to address the committee’s safety recommendations and improve the safety of the 737 Max.
He added that the aircraft and its operating software are being tested extensively, with hundreds of flight simulations and test flights, analysis of thousands of documents, reviews from independent experts and regulators and strict certification requirements.
Indonesia safety committee to meet families of Lion Air crash victims
The Asean Post reports that the families of the passengers who died when a Lion Air flight from Jakarta crashed into the Java Sea, will meet Indonesian safety investigators next week.
The Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed shortly after take-off last October, killing all 189 passengers and crew. Now the families of those who died will receive a briefing on the final report into the crash.
Five months after the Lion Air disaster, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa airport, killing 157. The aircraft involved was also a Boeing 737 Max and this second accident led to the model being grounded worldwide.
Early investigations indicated that the pilots in both accidents lost control of the aircraft’s automated flight-handling mechanism although a report into the Lion Air crash also criticised the airline’s unacceptable safety standards.
It’s understood that Boeing have so far reached settlements with 11 of the Lion Air passengers’ families and has recently replaced the chief of its commercial plane division.
Both crashes have had a critical impact on the aircraft manufacturer, costing billions of dollars and severely denting Boeing’s reputation amid criticism of the company’s culture and lack of transparency.
In addition, text messages from 2016 have emerged in which a pilot describes the automated flight-handling mechanism of the Boeing 737 Max as being “egregious” and “running rampant”.
The aircraft manufacturer has pledged to spend 100 million dollars helping the relatives of those killed in both 737 Max crashes.
