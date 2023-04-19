Prayut: Conscripted soldiers can benefit from opportunities

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also holds the position of defence minister, has emphasised his commitment to offering army conscripts chances for educational, occupational, and character development, in order to become contributing members of society.

Sharing his thoughts with the press following a Cabinet gathering yesterday, PM Prayut expressed satisfaction upon discovering that certain areas of the military had witnessed a higher number of volunteer enlistments than necessary this year.

He reiterated the crucial role that enlisted personnel play in every level of the military hierarchy, from squads, platoons, and companies to battalions, in combination with non-commissioned and commissioned officers. Nevertheless, he emphasised the importance of proper training and mentioned that soldiers could serve in 16 diverse areas within the military.

The 69 year old PM, who served as the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army from 2010 to 2014 before orchestrating a coup in May 2014 that resulted in the overthrow of the Pheu Thai Party, said…

“Enhancing the education of draftees has been a long-standing policy of mine. A number of conscripts are required to participate in non-formal education courses throughout their two-year military tenure. These individuals must be trained to be disciplined in order to become responsible family leaders.”

He also highlighted the significance of providing occupational training to conscripts before discharging them. The PM added…

“Some of them can further apply to be permanent staff in the armed forces, as non-commissioned officers. It is hard to envision how our nation would function without them. There isn’t a single country across the globe that doesn’t require soldiers.”

In recent years, Thailand’s government has faced increased scrutiny due to its alleged exploitation of the military conscription system, which has been described as an outdated practice that infringes on individual freedoms.

Despite this, Gen. Prayut and the country’s military continue to insist on the necessity and importance of conscription in order to maintain adequate staffing for the armed forces and ensure that Thailand remains secure and stable.

Pompies
2023-04-19 17:07
Oh yes, a number of conscripts I have met had amazing opportunities working as houseboys, gardeners and the like for those of a higher rank. It really equipped them for mindless low level civilian employment. And Dear Leader needs to…
Aussieroaming
2023-04-19 17:54
The conscripted young men could stay in the forces and might benefit from a future Junta takeover, just like Uncle Prayut did.
palooka
2023-04-19 19:04
chances for educational, occupational, and character development, in order to become contributing members of society. Prayut obviously didn't take any of those opportunities. 🤣
cacadordemim
2023-04-19 21:23
The uptick on voluntary enlistments that so pleases this chap have nothing to do with any mercurial opportunities afforded of a life in uniform. It's probably more about getting a regular meal and a roof over one's head in these…
