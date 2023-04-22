Thailand’s PM visits Chiang Mai, a Pheu Thai stronghold

Prayut in Chiang Mai, photo by UTN Facebook Page.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is hoping to win over supporters in Chiang Mai, a province historically known as a stronghold of support his rival Pheu Thai Party.

The No.1 prime ministerial candidate for the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party visited Chiang Mai yesterday in an attempt to sway voters, Bangkok Post reported.

Prayut, joined by key UTN Party members including leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, took a hiatus from official responsibilities to campaign for UTN candidates. This marked his first visit to Chiang Mai, a notable Pheu Thai political stronghold and home province of Thaksin Shinawatra, since the dissolution of the House. Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn, is one of the front-runners for the party’s prime ministerial position.

With ten House seats in contention in Chiang Mai, the UTN is campaigning for each one. On this visit, Prayut made his first stop at Wat Yang Kuang in the Muang district. He received a traditional welcome from UTN Party candidates before visiting the bustling Kom market and indulging in local cuisine.

Subsequent stops in his Chiang Mai tour included visiting ethnic communities on Mon Cham Mountain in the Mae Chaem district, with his day culminating at the bustling Sri Boonruang market in Constituency 5. During his time within ethnic communities, Prayut discussed land rights conflicts involving the state, with several citizens pleading for his intervention to resolve disputes with state agencies who claim that their lands are overlapping with forest reserves.

Prayut acknowledged that these issues are complex and not easily solved. However, he emphasised that his government has initiated efforts to address these problems, and should the UTN be victorious in May, they will continue to work toward resolving them. UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga confirmed that land rights issues are a core policy for the UTN, submitted to the Election Commission (EC) for approval. Pirapan stated…

“The party has it all covered, and if it has the chance, this policy will be implemented. The UTN is committed to solving land problems, and whether or not it becomes the government, it will work to address people’s problems.”

Additionally, Prayut encouraged local residents to partake in safeguarding natural resources and to refrain from initiating forest fires, which can exacerbate PM2.5 ultra-fine dust pollution.

Chiang Mai has experienced severe haze this year, with around 1,700 residents filing a lawsuit at the Administrative Court against Gen Prayut and two state agencies, claiming failure to tackle the persistent haze issue.

Prayut’s visit to Chiang Mai is part of a broader UTN campaign strategy, which features a rally in Phitsanulok and attendance at the funeral of UTN list-candidate Siriwan Pratsachaksattru’s mother in Phrae.