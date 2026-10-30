PM Anutin responds to emergency preparedness, saying Thailand has food security

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:18 AM
2 minutes read
PM Anutin responds to emergency preparedness, saying Thailand has food security
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul urged Thai people not to panic after several countries advised residents to prepare emergency food supplies and essential items, insisting that Thailand has sufficient food security.

Warnings from foreign governments prompted concern in online communities, with some questioning whether the measures could signal the possibility of a new world war.

The UK launched the Be Ready campaign, which encouraged people to prepare emergency kits. Meanwhile, several Northern European countries distributed updated national crisis guides to residents, highlighting threats such as cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure.

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Japan also advised residents to stockpile essential supplies for between three and seven days. The recommendation noted that emergency officials might need to concentrate on immediate responses at the scene during the first 72 hours of a crisis, meaning residents should be prepared to look after themselves.

Emergency kit preparation
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According to Thai PBS, these recommendations are part of modern threat management strategies aimed at strengthening resilience and self-reliance at the community level, rather than indicating that a world war is imminent.

Thailand’s government had not issued a comparable public preparedness announcement at the time of the initial report.

When asked about the international recommendations yesterday, October 29, Anutin said he was not yet aware of the emergency guidelines issued by other countries.

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The PM urged Thai people not to panic over the announcements, saying, “We should remain aware at all times, but there is no need to panic.”

His remarks prompted debate on Thai social media. Some users argued that situations often worsened after the government told the public to remain calm. Others referred to recent flooding in Bangkok, when the government had insisted the situation was under control.

Emergency plan
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Journalists asked Anutin about the issue again today, October 30, and he maintained his earlier position.

He further clarified that Thailand had food security, pointing to the country’s agricultural sector, agricultural produce, raw materials and domestic food production sources as resources that remained accessible within the country.

Regarding Thai nationals living in countries that had issued preparedness warnings, Anutin said Thai embassies in those countries had already responded and provided advice.

The PM also urged journalists to contact the relevant government departments and officials for more detailed information rather than directing their questions to him.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:18 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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