PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 5:46 PM
1 minute read
PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security
Photo via Infoquest

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) today, November 9, to discuss measures against potential cyber threats and the country’s national security strategy.

The meeting was expected to cover possible security scenarios arising from tensions in the Middle East, as well as strategies to address cyber threats. The Royal Thai Army also attended to provide an update on the security situation along the Thai-Myanmar border.

According to ThaiRath, discussions were also expected to include a three-year strategic security plan and concerns over the use of drones as a potential threat to national security.

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Sweden Cyberattack
Photo by Fredrik Sandberg /TT News Agency via AP

The meeting followed Anutin’s statement on November 3 about the potential impact of cyberattacks on Thailand.

He made the remarks after reports that supermarkets in at least nine European countries had been affected by cyberattacks targeting refrigerator and freezer temperature-control systems, causing temperature fluctuations that damaged food products.

Anutin said he had instructed relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), to monitor the situation and take steps to prevent similar cyberattacks in Thailand.

Freezers are emptied and frozen goods are loaded into shopping carts after cyberattack in Sweden
Photo by Johan Nilsson /TT News Agency via AP

He also assigned the Ministry of Commerce to study measures used to address the incidents in Europe. Anutin noted that Thailand exports goods to several countries and warned that similar attacks could affect product stocks.

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DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob previously announced plans to discuss reports of cyberattacks affecting 99 countries with Apple. The proposed discussions were intended to obtain further information about the incidents and examine the software and spyware allegedly involved.

Separately, the NSC had prepared four crisis-response scenarios and proposed establishing a national food reserve as part of preparations for potential emergencies.

PM Anutin Charnvirakul
Photo via ThaiRath

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 5:46 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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