PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) today, November 9, to discuss measures against potential cyber threats and the country’s national security strategy.

The meeting was expected to cover possible security scenarios arising from tensions in the Middle East, as well as strategies to address cyber threats. The Royal Thai Army also attended to provide an update on the security situation along the Thai-Myanmar border.

According to ThaiRath, discussions were also expected to include a three-year strategic security plan and concerns over the use of drones as a potential threat to national security.

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The meeting followed Anutin’s statement on November 3 about the potential impact of cyberattacks on Thailand.

He made the remarks after reports that supermarkets in at least nine European countries had been affected by cyberattacks targeting refrigerator and freezer temperature-control systems, causing temperature fluctuations that damaged food products.

Anutin said he had instructed relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), to monitor the situation and take steps to prevent similar cyberattacks in Thailand.

He also assigned the Ministry of Commerce to study measures used to address the incidents in Europe. Anutin noted that Thailand exports goods to several countries and warned that similar attacks could affect product stocks.

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DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob previously announced plans to discuss reports of cyberattacks affecting 99 countries with Apple. The proposed discussions were intended to obtain further information about the incidents and examine the software and spyware allegedly involved.

Separately, the NSC had prepared four crisis-response scenarios and proposed establishing a national food reserve as part of preparations for potential emergencies.

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