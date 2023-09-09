Pheu Thai’s Chai Watcharong set to become new government spokesperson

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Chai Watcharong , a 64 year old veterinarian and party-list member of Pheu Thai is set to take up the mantle as the new government spokesperson. Positioned 91st on the party list, Chai has confirmed he is prepared to face the challenges of the role.

The cabinet is set to officially instate Chai as the government spokesperson this Wednesday. Previously, Chai Watcharong was among the top contenders for the role, alongside Pheu Thai’s deputy secretary, Danuporn Punnakanta, former Bangkok MP, Jirayu Huangsap, and previous government spokesperson, Theerat Rattanasewi.

Responding to the speculation, Chai disclosed that he had verbally accepted the role, but was awaiting additional information as the final decision remained up in the air. However, he reiterated his readiness for the challenge, revealing that he had engaged in a discussion with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about the role of government spokesperson the previous Thursday, reported Bangkok Post.

“I beseech you all to guide a newcomer like myself.”

On the other hand, previous government spokesperson Theerat countered the rumours about him through a Facebook post, whereas Danuporn and Jirayu remained unavailable for comments.

Chai, a graduate of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science, has served in the cabinet of the now-incarcerated former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during the H5N1 bird flu epidemic in 2004. It was Chai who suggested the import of vaccines for chickens as a solution to manage the transmission.

In the recent election campaign, Chai contributed as a member of Pheu Thai’s agricultural policy committee. He once shared with the media his reasons for working with the party, attributing it to the party’s robust work ethic and sincerity, which resonated well within the agricultural sector. These factors influenced his decision to join the agricultural policy committee and his willingness to step up now as government spokesperson.

