Pheu Thai Party confides challenges in forming new Thai coalition government

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

In an evolving political landscape where the constitution, power structures and group conflicts have become major challenges, the Pheu Thai Party acknowledged that manoeuvring the formation of a new coalition government is far from simple. According to Pheu Thai’s Deputy Leader, Phumtham Wechayachai, the party has to remain committed and steadfast in its approach to lead the nation out of this crisis.

“A range of internal and external factors have transformed Thailand and its politics over the past eight to nine years. The orchestrating of a government is certainly no child’s play. We have to stand firm in our resolve and our leadership, else navigating the coalition partners’ disparities and guiding the country out of this crisis will be an uphill battle.”

Pheu Thai now bears the responsibility of implementing the policies promised to the voters in the May 14 General Election, in a bid to enhance the country’s situation while pioneering the new government. Phumtham said…

“We are going to ensure that our challenges do not become national problems and we certainly are not prioritising our personal interests over public benefits.”

In their quest to mitigate the political crisis, Pheu Thai is inviting increased cooperation from all concerned parties and is hopeful for the best. These remarks came even as the initial vote for the second prime minister, scheduled for Friday, was deferred. Prasert Chantararuangthong, the Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, said…

“Our confidence in our candidate for Prime Minister remains undeterred. This delay simply gives us more time to solidify the new coalition government.”

Addressing rumours that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s delayed return to Thailand might complicate Pheu Thai’s efforts to create the new government, Prasert was assertive. He clarified that Thaksin’s absence or presence does not influence the party’s actions, reported Bangkok Post.

After its withdrawal from the Move Forward Party (MFP) with whom it was to constitute a governing coalition, Pheu Thai is now in a difficult situation. They are faced with the unenviable task of avoiding loss of support from the public if they cooperate with parties that are in the current government – a group that some see as conservative.

If Pheu Thai chooses not to ally with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and United Thai Nation Party (UTN), the party is estimated to obtain a maximum of only 263 out of 500 seats in the House, as per a source.

However, were Pheu Thai to align with the PPRP and UTN, their coalition would command 310 seats. This would mean only 66 votes from senators are needed in the subsequent prime minister vote. Pheu Thai, at present, continues to engage with senators whose votes are crucial for the party’s success. This would potentially prevent them from having to collaborate with the PPRP and the UTN, parties that some affiliate with the military.

The final decision largely depends on the number of senator votes that Pheu Thai has secured before the next vote. The source adds that public opinion greatly influences the party’s decision on which groups to include or exclude from the new coalition.