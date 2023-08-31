Chapter closed: Thai politics bids farewell to General Prayut with final Cabinet snapshot

Photo courtesy of FULCRUM

A significant chapter in Thai politics came to a close on Tuesday, as the outgoing administration convened for its last Cabinet meeting. Headed by caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the meeting culminated in a group photograph featuring ministers and staff members.

The former PM expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards every individual who had contributed towards the government’s work and the nation’s development.

In a gesture of humility and grace, the 69 year old chose not to leave any parting messages for the incoming government. Instead, the Prayut made plans to pause his political career and dedicate more time to his family, reported The Pattaya News.

In the aftermath of the Cabinet meeting, the former PM engaged in an interview where he reiterated his appreciation for the Cabinet members and various officials. Their unwavering support throughout their term was a significant factor behind the administration’s accomplishments. General Prayut also stressed that the successful functioning of the administration was a result of mutual trust and strict adherence to all legal and regulatory protocols.

Additionally, the Prime Minister extended his gratitude towards the press. He acknowledged their crucial role in keeping the public informed, fostering a transparent government, and promoting a democratic society.

“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the Cabinet members, officials, and the press who have been supportive throughout our term. Our cooperation was based on mutual trust and compliance with all laws and regulations. Thank you for your role in helping us serve the nation to the best of our abilities.”

This final Cabinet meeting marks the end of an era in Thai politics, yet it also heralds the beginning of a new one. As the nation anticipates the incoming government, the legacy and contributions of the outgoing administration will undoubtedly remain etched in the annals of Thai history.

