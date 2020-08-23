Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days | The Thaiger

Politics
Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days
Khon Kaen, 1 of the “big 4” cities of Isaan in Thailand’s northeast, saw a brief anti-government demonstration in its central district last night, the second in 3 days. The rally at the democracy monument on Srichan road in the Khon Kaen municipal area started at around 9pm. A group of students and and supporters of the Free People group called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and dissolve parliament, the writing of a new Constitution and an end to the state harassment of critics of the government.
Key members of the northeastern branch of the Free People group took turns delivering anti-government speeches on the stage before Suradet Kaewkalaya, a former election candidate from the Samanchon Party, read out a statement demadning an end to intimidation of the people, the government’s legal action against its critics, inequality in education, inequities in the justice process and the “plunder of natural resources”.
“We want rights and freedom and human dignity because we are not slaves. We want a democracy which belongs to the people. We want equality in education and true justice in the judicial process. We want the decentralisation of power and the right of communities to manage their own resources. We want a new democracy and society.”
The rally continued with speeches by core members of the group and live music.
The demonstration, watched by police and other authorities, wound down at around 10pm.
North East
1 injured as Udon Thani bus slips of wet road
A bus in Isaan’s Udon Thani province slipped off the road and onto is side in heavy rain last night, seriously injuring a passenger. All 19 passengers, some with minor injuries, and the driver were safely rescued, and no deaths were reported. The injured passenger was sent to hospital. Police and rescue staff were alerted to the incident, on Mittraphap Road, around 7:45pm. The Nakornchai-Air coach was carrying a group of elderly citizens, monks, and soldiers flipped and plunged off onto the roadside. The driver, whose name was not given, told police that the bus had left the terminal 45 […]
Crime
Udon Thani man charged with sexual assault of 7 year old daughter
A man in the northeastern province of Udon Thani has been arrested for alleged obscene acts with his underaged daughter. Police apprehended the man Friday at his rented home. He is also charged with using narcotics. A 38 year old woman, whose name is being withheld, brought her 7 year old daughter, to file a police report about an obscene act, allegedly by her own father. She told police that it was the second time the father had tried to rape his daughter. She said her ex-husband scraped the girl’s legs with a nail, and inserted his finger into her […]
Crime
Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving
Highway police in Isaan’s Surin province have arrested a man for using drugs while driving. Officers were working at a road checkpoint to prevent illegal activities on the road including racing, and to inspect vehicles for illegal goods such as drugs. The driver, “Samart”, and the passenger, Songchai Poksanit, both 25 and both locals from Prasat District, were using methamphetamine. When the driver lowered the window, officers noticed a suspicious odour coming from the vehicle. While officials were setting up the checkpoint they noticed a gray Chevrolet truck with a Surin license plate driving from Prasat District into the main […]
