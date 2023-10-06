Internal feud rocks Pheu Thai Party: Chalerm Ubumrung severs ties with Thaksin Shinawatra

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

An internal feud within the ruling Pheu Thai Party is causing ripples in Thailand’s political circles, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin calling for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

The dispute involves long-standing party member Chalerm Ubumrung and the party’s executives, including the influential Thaksin Shinawatra, a respected figure within the party and the former prime minister, currently residing in the Police General Hospital.

The internal feud escalated on Wednesday when Chalerm publicly announced his decision to sever ties with Thaksin, a decision he claimed to be irreversible. This surprising move came after Chalerm learnt from a news report that Thaksin did not want him or his son, former Pheu Thai MP Wan Ubumrung, to hold Cabinet portfolios due to their “troublesome” nature.

Chalerm, a seasoned political figure and former close aide of the former PM, even challenged Thaksin during a Wednesday interview to officially expel him from the party if he deemed it necessary.

“Given what I have just said, I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my life…From now on, there’s nothing left to say.”

In a social media post, Wan Ubumrung asked for direct communication from the party.

“Just spell it out if you want us to stay or leave.”

Amidst the conflict, the 61 year old Srettha, advising as a member of the Pheu Thai Family, encouraged peaceful discussions to resolve the issue, despite admitting his limited knowledge of the circumstances leading to the fallout, reported Bangkok Post.

Adding to the dialogue, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as acting deputy Pheu Thai leader, expressed optimism about resolving the internal feud. He stated his intentions to engage in talks with Chalerm, acknowledging his valuable contributions to the party in various capacities over the years.

