People’s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin’s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 12:04 PM
2 minutes read
People’s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin’s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Cyber police brought in a man suspected of operating a Facebook page for further questioning over a post about a fake 7 million baht bank transfer receipt that accused Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of accepting a bribe.

The page published the receipt alongside allegations that Anutin had received the money as a bribe. However, an investigation by Kasikorn Bank reportedly found that the transaction exceeded its daily transfer limit of 5 million baht and did not appear in the bank’s system. Anutin has also denied involvement in bribery.

Cyber police investigated the identity of the page administrator and identified 26 year old Chaiyarat Rekhawatthana as the person allegedly responsible for the account.

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The case attracted further public attention after reports described him as a former member of the Move Forward Party, which has since become the People’s Party. The People’s Party has not officially confirmed Chaiyarat’s membership status.

Page admin held over PM's fake slip
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

After lengthy questioning at the Technology Crime Suppression Division 1 office, officers escorted Chaiyarat to Thung Song Hong Police Station at about 7.20am on October 29. Police also planned to search his room in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district to collect evidence relevant to the investigation.

Channel 7 reported that Chaiyarat denied publishing the messages on the Facebook page. He also denied creating the allegedly fake bank transfer receipt, claiming that he had received it from another person.

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The investigation has also raised questions about the actions of People’s Party MP Rakchanok Srinork, who reposted the transfer receipt on her personal Facebook account.

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Her decision to share the receipt prompted questions about whether she could face legal consequences for allegedly spreading false information.

Godd Dam Facebook admin
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Rakchanok said she reposted the material to call for further investigation into the allegations. Anutin responded that she should raise her questions directly with him during a Parliamentary session rather than through social media.

Rakchanok countered that the prime minister had not appeared in Parliament to answer questions since taking office.

Thai PBS reported that Rakchanok could face potential charges of defamation and violations of the Computer-Related Crime Act in connection with the post.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 12:04 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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