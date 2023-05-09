Fugitive ex-Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra aims to return home by July

National — The exiled former prime minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, expressed his desire to return home to Thailand by July, before his birthday, to care for his grandchildren. Currently residing in Dubai, Thaksin made the statement on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Once again, I would like to ask for permission to return to Thailand from whomever it may concern. I am determined to return home by July before my birthday to take care of my grandchildren. It has been nearly 17 years since I was parted from my family. I am already old.”

Although Thaksin is possibly the most influential and divisive former leader of Thailand, he has failed to keep his previous pledges to return. However, his recent remarks are the first time in recent years that a timeframe has been mentioned.

On the same day, Thaksin also posted on Twitter that he would not be a burden for the Pheu Thai Party, the influential political party he founded back in 2007. He indicated that he would enter the legal process. Many political pundits expect the Pheu Thai Party to win a majority in the May 14 elections and lead the government formation, although the Move Forward party has also been gaining political ground.

The reason behind the former prime minister’s desire to return lies in his wish to look after his seven grandchildren. On May 1, Thaksin tweeted that he was delighted when his daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, gave birth to his seventh grandchild, a boy nicknamed Thasin. All of his grandchildren were born after he left Thailand. Thaksin, who will be 74 years old in July, requested permission to see and care for his grandchildren in Thailand.

With several corruption cases resulting in more than 10 years of prison sentences handed down by Thai courts, it remains to be seen whether the ousted premier will be able to fulfil his latest promise to return home.