Forward no more: MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat suspended from Parliament duty by Constitutional Court (video)

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party, centre. Picture courtesy of AP.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and a candidate for the prime ministerial position, has been suspended from his role as an elected member of the House of Representatives by the Constitutional Court.

The court’s decision came after accepting a complaint regarding Pita’s ownership of shares in the now-defunct media company, iTV Plc. According to the constitution, Parliamentarians are prohibited from holding stocks in media organizations.

The 42 year old MFP leader argued that the 42,000 shares were part of his late father’s estate, which he managed as the executor. He claimed that the ownership had been transferred to relatives since then.

Despite the suspension from Parliament duty, the Bangkok-born politician remains eligible for nomination as prime minister, which was also being discussed during a joint sitting today.

The case was brought before the Constitutional Court last week, as reported by the Bangkok Post. The Election Commission had recommended to the court that Pita be stripped of his MP status due to his shareholding in a media company. Additionally, the commission requested his suspension from MP duties until the court’s ruling.

The Constitutional Court today announced that its judges unanimously agreed to accept the case. Furthermore, by a vote of seven to two, they decided to immediately suspend Pita from his MP duties until the ruling is delivered. The suspension was deemed necessary to avoid potential legal issues, objections, and disputes that could hinder the functioning of the House and Parliament.

Thailand had entered a new era with a public hankering for change, Move Forward party’s prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat told @Reuters https://t.co/kC7geU1Al4 pic.twitter.com/4sj1IGnn2z — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2023

The court instructed Pita to provide his explanation within 15 days after receiving a copy of the ruling. The situation has garnered significant attention as it could have implications for Pita’s political future and the leadership of the MFP.

Follow us on :













Several Thai senators yesterday announced they are processing legal action against all those who insulted and threatened them after they blocked MFP leader Pita’s path to becoming prime minister. A bizarre move considering those senators are subverting the course of democracy and the will of the people of Thailand.

Read more about the story HERE.