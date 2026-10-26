Police seek account operator over Anutin’s fake bribery payment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 5:42 PM
2 minutes read
Police seek account operator over Anutin’s fake bribery payment
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

A former member of the Move Forward Party (MFP) has reportedly been identified as being behind an avatar account and a fake bank slip claiming that 7 million baht in bribes had been paid to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The post was published by a Facebook page called Godd Dam, which used a puppy as its profile picture. It showed what appeared to be a bank transfer receipt for 7 million baht and claimed the payment had been made to Anutin in exchange for a favour.

The allegation attracted widespread attention, with several Members of Parliament sharing the post on their personal Facebook accounts.

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Kasikornbank responded by saying that the recipient account number shown in the image did not match an account in its system. The bank also said transfers through K PLUS were limited to 5 million baht per transaction, casting further doubt on the purported receipt.

False transfer receipt to PM Anutin
Photo via Facebook/ Godd Dam

Cyber police said they were investigating the allegation in coordination with the bank and other relevant agencies.

The identity of the person behind the page also became a focus of the investigation. Thai PBS reported on October 26 that government agencies had identified the account operator as Chairat, 26, a former member of the Move Forward Party who was originally from Nakhon Sawan and reportedly lived in Bangkok.

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Police were reportedly working to bring him in for legal proceedings. However, the report did not confirm that he had been arrested or formally charged.

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Prime Minister Anutin
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Anutin said he had not filed a complaint himself or appointed anyone to act on his behalf. He criticised MPs who shared the allegation without first checking its accuracy, saying people should not conclude hearing the full story.

The PM also questioned whom he should pursue legally when the account used a puppy as its profile picture, joking, “Can it understand human language?”

The account reportedly had around 150,000 followers before the controversy. Its social media profiles were subsequently reported to have been closed.

Investigators are continuing to examine the case. No confirmed arrest or formal charges against the account operator were reported at the time of publication.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 5:42 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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