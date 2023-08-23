Ex-PM Thaksin begins 8-year prison term in medical ward

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand and is now in the medical ward of Bangkok Remand Prison to begin an 8-year prison sentence.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 74 years old, is currently housed in a private room in the medical ward of the Bangkok Remand Prison due to his four underlying health conditions, including heart and lung problems.

The head of the Department of Corrections, Aryut Sinthoppan, revealed this information to journalists yesterday. The news follows the Supreme Court’s decision to sentence the former prime minister to eight years in jail for previous corruption cases.

The return of Thaksin to Thailand after a 15-year self-imposed exile marks a significant milestone in Thailand. Sinthoppan ensured that the prison would provide Thaksin with the necessary security, living conditions, food, drinking water, and visitation rights.

Given that his family members, close associates, and representatives from various organisations are likely to visit him, the prison has arranged an appropriate space for such meetings.

His health will also be closely monitored due to his age and the need for medical care. Sithi Sutheewong, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections Hospital, mentioned that, on examination, Thaksin has four underlying diseases.

Wattanachai Mingbancherdsuk, director of the Department of Corrections Hospital, confirmed that Thaksin’s medical records indicate he suffers from heart disease, a lung ailment, high blood pressure, and spondylosis. Thaksin’s health conditions necessitate close surveillance, Mingbancherdsuk added.

Consequently, he has been assigned to a separate room in Zone 7, the prison’s medical centre, following procedures for elderly prisoners with illnesses. Thaksin’s room, while equipped with electric fans, does not have air conditioning but has an attached room for doctors.

He is eligible to apply for a royal pardon from his first day in jail. The pardon petition process involves consideration by a committee from the Department of Corrections, followed by submissions to the Ministry of Justice, the prime minister, and finally, His Majesty the King.

The prison’s chief, Nastee Thongplad, stated that all inmates should have equal treatment, including Thaksin. He is required to maintain short hair and wear a white shirt like all other prisoners.

However, human rights activist Angkhana Neelapaijit criticised the Department of Corrections for granting Thaksin a private cell, calling it an “unfair privilege.” She expressed concerns over potential feelings of discrimination among other inmates from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

She argued that only inmates requiring medical treatment should be allowed to stay in the prison hospital, suggesting that prior photos of Thaksin in seemingly good health raised questions about his need for a private cell.

The Bangkok Remand Prison also houses other high-profile inmates, including Boonsong Teriyapirom, a former commerce minister sentenced to 48 years for corruption. His term has been reduced due to royal pardons and various term reductions, and he is set to be released on April 21, 2028.

Another inmate is Tarit Pengdit, former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, sentenced to two years for unfairly pursuing murder charges against a former prime minister.