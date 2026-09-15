Election Commission refers 77 people in Senate election probe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 1:38 PM
2 minutes read
Election Commission refers 77 people in Senate election probe | Thaiger
Photo via Senate of Thailand

Thailand’s Election Commission (ECT) decided to pursue legal action against 77 people over alleged collusion and manipulation during the 2024 Senate election, while dismissing complaints against 222 party executives, MPs and political office holders who were previously accused.

The Thai Senate collusion case emerged after the 2024 Senate election, when complaints alleged that groups of Senate candidates had coordinated voting through organised networks and voting cheat sheets to influence the outcome.

The ECT and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a joint investigation, collecting evidence that included witness testimony, voting cheat sheets, financial records, communication data and mobile phone location information.

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ECT sends 77 to court over senate collusion
Photo via ThaiRath

Following the investigation, the inquiry panel recommended legal action against 229 people in 2025. Those named in the recommendation included senators, executive committee members of the Bhumjaithai Party, other people allegedly linked to the party, reserve senators and former senators.

Bhumjaithai figures, including Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and party founder Newin Chidchob, denied any involvement by themselves or other party members.

The ECT continued its investigation, which involved 67 complainants and an investigation file spanning 75,722 pages, before announcing its decision on September 14.

Thai senate collusion probe continues
Narong Klanwarin | Photo via ThaiRath

The commission voted to submit cases against 77 people to the Supreme Court’s Election Division and pursue criminal proceedings. The group includes 26 sitting senators, 36 people eligible to vote in the Senate election and 15 others.

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No party executives, Members of Parliament or political office holders from any political parties were included among those referred to the Supreme Court.

ECT chairman Narong Klanwarin said complaints against political office holders were dismissed because the evidence was not considered sufficiently credible to establish that they had committed offences. He added that financial investigations found no irregularities in the money trails of those accused.

Thai election commission sues 77 people over Senate election corruption
Photo via The Reporters

Narong said the ECT acted independently and within the legal framework. He said commissioners considered complaints, objections, witness testimony and other evidence, including forensic evidence, financial transactions and communications between people involved in the case.

He also stressed that referring the 77 respondents to the Supreme Court does not mean they have committed offences. The cases will now enter the judicial process, where the court will examine the evidence and determine whether any offences were committed.

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The ECT’s decision has continued to generate public debate, with some questioning why legal action was pursued against only 77 of the 229 people originally recommended for prosecution.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 1:38 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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