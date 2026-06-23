Thap Lan National Park land adjustment leads to controversy

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) issued a clarification following public criticism over plans to adjust the boundaries of Thap Lan National Park.

The controversy follows a resolution by the National Parks Committee under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to review a 2023 Cabinet resolution concerning the park’s boundaries. After discussions, the committee approved the boundary adjustment.

Under the approved plan, more than 155,000 rai of land, covering areas in Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachin Buri provinces, would be removed from the boundaries of Thap Lan National Park. Once removed, the land will be transferred to state agencies for land rights management and allocation.

The decision has drawn strong reactions from environmental groups and the public. Several environmental activists have opposed the move, expressing concerns about possible long-term impacts on forests, wildlife and natural resources.

Some critics have raised concerns that parts of the land could eventually be used for commercial development, including tourism-related businesses and accommodation projects.

The issue gained significant traction online under the hashtag #Saveทับลาน, or Save Thap Lan. Environmental campaigners, celebrities and social media users have joined calls urging the government to reconsider the decision.

In response, the DNP said the boundary adjustment is intended to address longstanding disputes involving overlaps between national park land and areas where locals have lived and worked for years.

According to the department, the land affected by the adjustment includes areas occupied by residents before the national park was officially established.

Supporters of the adjustment, including some residents in the area, criticised opposition to the plan. They argue that some critics may not fully understand the longstanding land rights issues faced by local communities.

Despite official assurances that the land is intended for local residents, critics continue to question how the land will be managed in practice.

Some expressed concern about possible misuse or future exploitation for commercial gain. Others warned that similar boundary adjustments elsewhere could weaken forest protection over time.

DNP Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa defended the decision, saying the policy aims to resolve legal and land rights issues affecting residents while maintaining forest protection.

Athapol said failing to address the issue would leave affected residents without a solution. He rejected claims that the policy amounted to deforestation.

“To say we are cutting down the forest is incorrect because there is no deforestation involved,” Athapol said.

He said the objective is to organise communities living in or around forest areas by assisting those with legitimate rights while preventing unlawful occupation. Athapol added that strict verification procedures would be applied before any land allocation takes place.

Officials will examine eligibility based on multiple forms of evidence, including aerial photographs, residential history and witness testimony. Authorities said these checks are intended to ensure land rights are granted only to qualified residents.

The debate over Thap Lan National Park continues as environmental groups and locals closely monitor the next stages of implementation.