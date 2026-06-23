Thap Lan National Park land adjustment leads to controversy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 3:27 PM
119 2 minutes read
Thap Lan National Park land adjustment leads to controversy | Thaiger
Photo by GooMmnutt via Getty Images

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) issued a clarification following public criticism over plans to adjust the boundaries of Thap Lan National Park.

The controversy follows a resolution by the National Parks Committee under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to review a 2023 Cabinet resolution concerning the park’s boundaries. After discussions, the committee approved the boundary adjustment.

Under the approved plan, more than 155,000 rai of land, covering areas in Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachin Buri provinces, would be removed from the boundaries of Thap Lan National Park. Once removed, the land will be transferred to state agencies for land rights management and allocation.

The decision has drawn strong reactions from environmental groups and the public. Several environmental activists have opposed the move, expressing concerns about possible long-term impacts on forests, wildlife and natural resources.

Thap Lan National Park sign
Photo by Prachathai via Flickr

Some critics have raised concerns that parts of the land could eventually be used for commercial development, including tourism-related businesses and accommodation projects.

The issue gained significant traction online under the hashtag #Saveทับลาน, or Save Thap Lan. Environmental campaigners, celebrities and social media users have joined calls urging the government to reconsider the decision.

In response, the DNP said the boundary adjustment is intended to address longstanding disputes involving overlaps between national park land and areas where locals have lived and worked for years.

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According to the department, the land affected by the adjustment includes areas occupied by residents before the national park was officially established.

Thap Lan National Park in Thailand
Photo by GNNick via Getty Images

Supporters of the adjustment, including some residents in the area, criticised opposition to the plan. They argue that some critics may not fully understand the longstanding land rights issues faced by local communities.

Despite official assurances that the land is intended for local residents, critics continue to question how the land will be managed in practice.

Some expressed concern about possible misuse or future exploitation for commercial gain. Others warned that similar boundary adjustments elsewhere could weaken forest protection over time.

DNP Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa defended the decision, saying the policy aims to resolve legal and land rights issues affecting residents while maintaining forest protection.

DNP Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa
Photo via ThaiRath

Athapol said failing to address the issue would leave affected residents without a solution. He rejected claims that the policy amounted to deforestation.

“To say we are cutting down the forest is incorrect because there is no deforestation involved,” Athapol said.

He said the objective is to organise communities living in or around forest areas by assisting those with legitimate rights while preventing unlawful occupation. Athapol added that strict verification procedures would be applied before any land allocation takes place.

Officials will examine eligibility based on multiple forms of evidence, including aerial photographs, residential history and witness testimony. Authorities said these checks are intended to ensure land rights are granted only to qualified residents.

The debate over Thap Lan National Park continues as environmental groups and locals closely monitor the next stages of implementation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 3:27 PM
119 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.