Court rejects bid to halt asset seizures in Thaksin tax case

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 5:47 PM
2 minutes read
Court rejects bid to halt asset seizures in Thaksin tax case
ormer Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at court in Bangkok, Aug. 22, 2025 | Photo: AP Photo/Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The Central Tax Court has dismissed a request in the Thaksin tax case to halt the Revenue Department’s seizure and attachment of assets linked to a tax claim of 17 billion baht, ruling today, November 16, that the measures have already reached the enforcement stage.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is suing the department, had asked for a temporary order barring it from repeating or continuing the measures, which he argues amount to double collection of the same tax, and his lawyer said an appeal will be filed.

According to Thai media, the court found that interim protection before judgment under Section 254 of the Civil Procedure Code is a right of a plaintiff who sues, while Thaksin is the person against whom the department’s director-general used powers under Section 12 of the Revenue Code to seize and attach assets over unpaid tax.

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It treated the director-general’s action as enforcement, with the department in the position of a creditor and Thaksin a debtor, so he has no right to make the request.

Court rejects bid to halt asset seizures in Thaksin tax case | News by Thaiger
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is released on parole in Bangkok, May 11, 2026 | Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, said the court ruled on a point of law without examining the facts his team disputes, which he said will be examined at the witness stage next year. He said the team’s central claim is that the tax relates to the same money as assets worth more than 40 billion baht seized in 2010, a position the court has yet to rule on.

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Winyat said no auction of the assets has been held, and that any bankruptcy case would depend on how much a sale raises and whether the legal criteria are met, which he said remains contested. The Revenue Department said in June it may consider bankruptcy proceedings if it cannot recover the full amount.

Thaksin’s tax case returns to the court for a pre-trial hearing to define the issues in dispute on December 21, and Winyat said Thaksin acknowledged the decision and told his team to continue in line with the law.

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Last year, on November 17, the Supreme Court reinstated the department’s assessment of about 17.6 billion baht in tax, penalties and surcharges over the 2006 sale of Shin Corp. shares.

Thaksin filed this lawsuit at the Central Tax Court in July, and at an October 7 hearing he said he accepts the Supreme Court’s ruling on the liability but argues the later enforcement measures are unlawful.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 5:47 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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