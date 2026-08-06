Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 10:25 AM
2 minutes read
Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand‘s Foreign Affairs Ministry urged the Chinese ambassador to help promote mutual understanding between the two countries, following the chaos at Suvarnabhumi International Airport involving a group of Chinese fans and airport security last week.

The incident took place at about 11pm on July 29 before a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Beijing. A group of Chinese fans booked seats on the same flight as two Chinese celebrities and followed them to the departure lounge.

Airport authorities said the fans continued following the celebrities and allegedly entered the boarding area without completing the required ticket checks.

Thai Airways later refused boarding to 22 Chinese passengers identified as fans of the celebrities, citing concerns that their behaviour could disrupt the flight and affect other passengers.

Chinese fans chaos at Bangkok airport
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

According to a statement from Suvarnabhumi Airport, 12 of the passengers agreed to have their checked baggage offloaded, while 10 refused. Those passengers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after being denied boarding and allegedly behaved provocatively towards airport security staff.

The airport also acknowledged that one security guard acted inappropriately while dealing with the group. Video circulating on social media appeared to show the guard making a slant-eye gesture towards the Chinese passengers, prompting criticism online.

Suvarnabhumi Airport later apologised for the incident and said it would strengthen staff supervision to ensure security and customer service standards are maintained.

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The case prompted widespread debate on Thai social media, with some users drawing comparisons to a separate incident at a fan meeting in Bangkok in July, when a Chinese woman and a Thai security guard involved in a physical confrontation.

Chaos at Suvarnabhumi International Airport
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

Following that incident, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok requested clarification from Thai authorities, accusing the Thai guard of using excessive force against the Chinese national. The embassy’s statement drew criticism from some Thai social media users, who argued the woman had also contributed to the confrontation.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand wants foreign visitors to have a positive experience throughout their stay and when departing the country. He added that all visitors are expected to comply with Thai laws and regulations to ensure public order and convenience.

Asked whether Thailand should improve communication with Chinese tourists about local rules, Sihasak said the Chinese ambassador has a role in explaining Thai laws and customs to Chinese citizens.

Chinese fans cause chaos at Bangkok airport
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

The minister said he had previously discussed similar incidents with the Chinese ambassador. According to Sihasak, diplomatic representatives should first understand the circumstances before commenting.

He went on to state that ambassador should help foster good relations between the people of both countries rather than defend only the interests of their own citizens. He added that public statements should help reduce tensions rather than inflame disputes.

As of now, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has not issued a statement regarding the latest incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Meanwhile, some Thai social media users posted comments on the embassy’s Facebook page calling for a response.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 10:25 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.