Cambodia’s prime minister to discuss cross-border trade in Thailand

PHOTO: via Lowy institue

Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, has plans to visit Thailand in February to participate in a joint Thai-Cambodian cabinet meeting. The primary focus of this meeting will be to discuss and enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly concerning cross-border trade between the two nations.

This was revealed by Thailand’s prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, during a media interaction on Monday. The two leaders had discussed Hun’s impending visit while attending the ASEAN-Japan special summit in Japan from December 14 to December 19.

Srettha further elaborated on their discussion about the potential of Sa Kaeo. Positioned on the Thai-Cambodian border, Sa Kaeo is deemed a promising location for the development of industrial estates and cross-border trade businesses.

Hun agreed with these points, confirming his visit to Bangkok to further discuss matters related to the economy, border trade, and freight transport between Cambodia and Thailand.

Srettha assured that Thailand is fully prepared to establish itself as the primary freight transport hub of the region, benefiting any potential estate industries that Cambodia might plan to construct. He cited the advantage of Thailand’s already functioning deep-sea ports and airports in this regard.

Additionally, Srettha noted the projected growth of ASEAN as one of the world’s major economic blocs in the next decade, reinforcing the importance of bolstering diplomatic relations with Cambodia to support business interests.

Commitment to deepening ties

Follow us on :













In September, Thailand and Cambodia vowed to work collaboratively to elevate their bilateral trade to US$15 billion (551 billion baht) by 2025, as part of their commitment to deepening ties. This pledge was made during Srettha’s first official visit to Cambodia, which was aimed at strengthening leader-to-leader relations within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Interestingly, both leaders assumed their respective offices on the same day August 22.

During their meeting, the prime ministers agreed to enhance their strategic partnership and promote further investment cooperation, along with the development of cross-border regions. Srettha had also extended an invitation to Hun to visit Thailand, an invitation which has now been accepted, reported Bangkok Post.