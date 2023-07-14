Cambodian premier’s willingness to work with Thai opposition despite criticism

Picture courtesy of @hunsencambodia Twitter

Cambodian premier Hun Sen has taken advantage of the unsuccessful attempt by Pita Limjaroenrat to secure a victory in Thailand’s prime ministerial election as an opportunity to criticise his local opposition. However, Hun steadfastly denies any interference in Thailand’s politics, expressing his openness to collaborating with Pita and his Move Forward Party (MFP) should they manage to establish the subsequent Thai government.

This statement follows a recent occurrence when the Cambodian leader erroneously asserted that MFP was planning to repatriate migrant workers to surrounding countries.

Hun expressed in a Tweet yesterday evening…

“I declare today that Pita’s failure to get enough votes to be Thai prime minister is a major failure of the brute opposition in Cambodia.”

He continued…

“This does not mean that I am interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs. My point is that in the past, these traitors always expected that when Pita becomes the prime minister of Thailand, they would use Thai territory to campaign against the Royal Government of Cambodia.”

Hun added, “Now the expectations of the brute opposition group have vanished like salt in water. Do not take part in politics that depend on somebody else.”

The insinuation seems to be that under a government led by Move Forward Party, Thailand may be less likely to expel political dissidents from other countries, particularly those with authoritarian regimes. Just a few weeks prior, an individual affiliated with Cambodia’s opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was detained in Bangkok and transported to an immigration detention facility. His whereabouts remain undisclosed at the moment, reported Bangkok Post.

While this earlier tweet from Hun appears to have been removed, a subsequent clarification was posted by him today. He wrote…

“I am not against Mr. Pita and am ready to work together in the event that Mr. Pita leads the Thai government.”

Hun added, “I respect the decisions of the Thai people and will not interfere in the internal affairs of Thailand. I am ready to work with Thai leaders no matter who or what party they come from.”

He ended with…

“Extremist Khmer groups using Thai territory for activities against Cambodia, including using the name of Mr. Pita for political gain, should stop this action. Who relies on the breath of others to destroy their own nation?”

Follow us on :













Hun, currently awaiting an election on July 23, essentially has his victory assured. The Election Commission banned the final noteworthy opposition party, a decision backed by the court subsequently.

During the national election in 2018, Hun’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) claimed victory across all seats after the Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved by the court.