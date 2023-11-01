Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel amid Gaza conflict (video)

Photo: Juan Karita/AP.

Bolivia announced the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel, becoming the first nation globally to make such a decision following the recent flare-up of conflict in Gaza amid the brutal Israeli assault on Palestine. This declaration was made yesterday by Bolivia’s Presidential Minister, Maria Nela Prada.

“Bolivia has decided to terminate diplomatic relations with the State of Israel in order to oppose and condemn the outrageous and excessive military aggression against Gaza and the threat it poses to international peace and security.”

The Presidential Minister of Bolivia also stated that Bolivia demands an end to the attacks on the Gaza Strip and that those responsible for war crimes against the Palestinians should be prosecuted.

Previously, Evo Morales, a former President of Bolivia, had also called for the current Bolivian government to cut ties with Israel due to its illegal actions amounting to international war crimes in Palestine.

He even advocated declaring Israel a terrorist state and bringing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his collaborators to the International Court for alleged genocide and war crimes, reported Sanook.

Bolivia had previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 following an invasion of the Gaza Strip but reestablished relations in 2020 during the presidency of Jeanine Añez Chávez.

The 61 year old Thai PM announced intentions to engage in negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to seek support in the safe return of Thai workers stranded in Israel. The proposal entails requesting permission for the Royal Thai Air Force to traverse Saudi airspace, a currently restricted action. Read more HERE.

