Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:04 AM
2 minutes read
Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A Bhumjaithai Party MP was reportedly seen watching a livestreamed concert on her tablet while other MPs were debating Thailand’s 2027 budget in Parliament.

The House of Representatives’ debate on the 2027 Budget Bill continued until 2.09am today, September 10, amid opposition accusations that the government was deliberately prolonging the session to avoid scrutiny of the Election Commission (EC) and the Senate election collusion case.

Opposition MPs repeatedly called for quorum checks, resulting in heated exchanges between government and opposition lawmakers. The two sides eventually reached a compromise, with the opposition given six hours to debate the budget.

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Suksomruay Thai MP from Bhumjaithai Party
Photo via Facebook/ สุขสมรวย วันทนียกุล รัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี

The session ended after MPs reached Section 26 and is scheduled to resume at 9am today to consider Section 27.

During the lengthy session, Suksomruay Wantaniyakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and Bhumjaithai Party MP for Amnat Charoen, was reportedly seen watching a concert livestream on a tablet.

At about 8.50pm yesterday, September 9, people attending the parliamentary meeting noticed the sound of a concert coming from inside the parliamentary chamber. It was later discovered that Suksomruay was watching the livestream.

Bhumjaithai Party MPs in parliament
Photo via Facebook/ สุขสมรวย วันทนียกุล รัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี

The concert was believed to be the farewell performance of Thai rock band Asanee-Wasan, fronted by brothers Asanee “Pom” and Wasan “Toh” Chotikul. The brothers’ farewell concert was held over five performances, with the latest taking place yesterday.

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The promoter also offered a livestream for fans who could not attend the performance at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani or were unable to secure tickets. Suksomruay appeared to be among those watching the livestream while carrying out her government duties.

According to ThaiRath, the sound from the livestream could be heard from the mezzanine level, where journalists were gathered to monitor the parliamentary meeting. No MP or senator reportedly raised a complaint about the noise during the session.

Asanee-Wasan Farewell concert
Asanee and Wasan in their farewell concert | Photo via Facebook/ Neekrung

A similar incident was reported in March 2024, when two Pheu Thai Party MPs were reportedly caught watching the World Cup qualifying match between Thailand and South Korea during a parliamentary meeting.

Members of the public also reportedly pointed out that the MPs had watched the match through a website carrying gambling advertisements, which they alleged was an illegal streaming site.

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No report was made available on whether the two MPs received any punishment for allegedly neglecting their parliamentary duties.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:04 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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