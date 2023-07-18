Bangkok governor’s son stirs controversy with inflammatory Instagram post

Photo via @yuiixyuii Twitter.

The 23 year old son of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt found himself in the grip of a spiralling digital controversy. He recently composed and posted an inflammatory message targeted at the Move Forward Party (MFP) and its supporters, drawing criticism from netizens. The contentious Instagram post, which has been deleted, included derogatory remarks about the party’s followers and its supposed lack of sound economic policies, among other issues.

Sandee Sittipunt, an active Pheu Thai campaign enthusiast, penned his thoughts in English. His tirade addressed the failed initial attempt of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the MFP, to win a parliamentary vote for the prime ministership. Sandee also emphasised the contributions of Pheu Thai, underlining their focus on critical economic agendas over the past two decades.

Apparently convinced of Thailand‘s potential to emerge as the next economic powerhouse in Asia, or as he put it, “the 5th Tiger,” Sandee expressed frustration at the distracting discourse on social issues and legislative debates. He encouraged a singular focus on developing the economy.

Referring to the MFP’s aspiration to amend Section 272 of Thailand’s constitution, thereby limiting the Senate’s authority, Sandee dismissed it as improbable, along with other legislative amendments proposed by the party, reported Bangkok Post.

Pouring criticism over the party’s economic strategies, Sandee said…

“You don’t have any feasible economic policies. Monopolies and big corporations don’t want you in power. Farmers want policies that cash their cheques, not gender ideology or woke performative bullshit.

“In summary, nobody wants you in charge. Only bratty teenagers and disobedient children.”

Following the disparaging post, a storm ensued on the internet, with MFP supporters offering sharp rebukes. Some took jibes at the internationally educated young man, who also happens to be the son of a highly recognised political figure. The backlash prompted a public apology from Sandee on his Facebook page.

He expressed remorse for his actions and went on to clarify…

“I was only trying to express my opinions, I do not harbour hatred towards any parties or individuals…Moving forward I am willing to listen to other people’s opinions as well as learn from everyone. To be clear, I think MFP policies are very practical and transformational, very innovative. I just don’t like the leadership or the people involved…”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart today revealed that his son regretted sharing the controversial post. The 57 year old city chief divulged that he had spoken with his son about constructively expressing his thoughts. It was also said that the father did not influence or pressurise his son into making an apology.

Governor Chadchart was a transport minister in the Pheu Thai administration during Yingluck Shinawatra’s term. In 2019, he detached himself from the party, and in 2022 contested independently for the post of Bangkok’s governor, clinching one of the most significant victories in the capital’s political history.