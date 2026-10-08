Ban Sang district chief moved after Anutin calls his flood work shameful

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul criticised the district chief of Ban Sang in Prachin Buri for failing to cooperate with the central government during severe flooding. This resulted in the chief being transferred.

Locals, however, expressed support for the transferred chief.

Anutin discussed the situation during a national disaster command meeting on October 7, which focused on flooding in several provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Anutin said the Prachin Buri provincial governor had requested the transfer of Ban Sang District Chief Settawut Wonglerwut, alleging that he had failed to cooperate adequately with the central government during the flood response.

Anutin said officials had investigated the alleged lack of cooperation and found the concerns to be justified. He described Settawut as insufficiently committed and said he had not responded promptly when the central government requested assistance.

The PM said Settawut had not fully coordinated efforts to evacuate residents despite the severity of the flooding. Anutin criticised the district chief’s conduct and ordered an inquiry into his performance and attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Channel 7, Settawut was subsequently ordered to leave his position temporarily and work at the Department of Provincial Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Settawut told the media that he had performed his duties to the best of his ability. He said he accepted and respected the decision made by his superiors.

Residents in Ban Sang, however, gave different accounts of the district chief’s performance. Some said they had frequently seen him visiting flooded areas and assisting affected residents.

Channel 7 reported that photographs and videos on Settawut’s social media accounts also showed him visiting flood-affected locations and supporting residents in areas under his supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

One resident told the broadcaster that Settawut had personally visited the area to monitor the flooding and meet residents. The resident said they were disappointed after learning about the transfer order.

Another resident said Settawut had performed his duties well and regularly met people in the community, adding that he had not seen another district chief make the same level of effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several residents also left messages of support on Settawut’s Facebook account. Some called on senior government officials to listen to residents’ views about the district chief before making decisions about his position.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachawee responded to the online debate by saying Settawut might have been effective at presenting his work on social media, but that his actual performance did not match his online image.

Polapee said the provincial governor and deputy governor were Settawut’s direct superiors and had agreed to the transfer. He added that the Interior Ministry therefore had to take their assessment into account.

Related news