Ban Sang district chief moved after Anutin calls his flood work shameful

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 3:10 PM
2 minutes read
Ban Sang district chief moved after Anutin calls his flood work shameful
Photo via Facebook/ เสฏฐวุฒิ วงศ์เลอวุฒิ

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul criticised the district chief of Ban Sang in Prachin Buri for failing to cooperate with the central government during severe flooding. This resulted in the chief being transferred.

Locals, however, expressed support for the transferred chief.

Anutin discussed the situation during a national disaster command meeting on October 7, which focused on flooding in several provinces.

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During the meeting, Anutin said the Prachin Buri provincial governor had requested the transfer of Ban Sang District Chief Settawut Wonglerwut, alleging that he had failed to cooperate adequately with the central government during the flood response.

Anutin said officials had investigated the alleged lack of cooperation and found the concerns to be justified. He described Settawut as insufficiently committed and said he had not responded promptly when the central government requested assistance.

PM Anutin Charnvirakul
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

The PM said Settawut had not fully coordinated efforts to evacuate residents despite the severity of the flooding. Anutin criticised the district chief’s conduct and ordered an inquiry into his performance and attitude.

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According to Channel 7, Settawut was subsequently ordered to leave his position temporarily and work at the Department of Provincial Administration.

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Settawut told the media that he had performed his duties to the best of his ability. He said he accepted and respected the decision made by his superiors.

Residents in Ban Sang, however, gave different accounts of the district chief’s performance. Some said they had frequently seen him visiting flooded areas and assisting affected residents.

Residents disagree with Ban Sang district chief transfer
Photo via Facebook/ เสฏฐวุฒิ วงศ์เลอวุฒิ

Channel 7 reported that photographs and videos on Settawut’s social media accounts also showed him visiting flood-affected locations and supporting residents in areas under his supervision.

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One resident told the broadcaster that Settawut had personally visited the area to monitor the flooding and meet residents. The resident said they were disappointed after learning about the transfer order.

Another resident said Settawut had performed his duties well and regularly met people in the community, adding that he had not seen another district chief make the same level of effort.

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Ban Sang district transfer prompts criticism from locals
Photo via Facebook/ เสฏฐวุฒิ วงศ์เลอวุฒิ

Several residents also left messages of support on Settawut’s Facebook account. Some called on senior government officials to listen to residents’ views about the district chief before making decisions about his position.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachawee responded to the online debate by saying Settawut might have been effective at presenting his work on social media, but that his actual performance did not match his online image.

Polapee said the provincial governor and deputy governor were Settawut’s direct superiors and had agreed to the transfer. He added that the Interior Ministry therefore had to take their assessment into account.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 3:10 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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