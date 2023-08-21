Awaiting arrest, ex-Prime Minister Thaksin returns to Thailand amidst political unrest

Photo courtesy of watchesbysjx.com

As Thailand anticipates the arrival of its former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, fresh from a self-imposed exile, arrest warrants are ready for viewing and inevitable jail time awaits him. His expected return is scheduled for tomorrow, incidentally, coinciding with parliamentary proceedings to elect the country’s 30th leader.

His daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, who is also a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai, aired the news of her father’s forthcoming arrival. She conveyed via social media that Thaksin’s private plane is due to make its descent at Don Mueang airport tomorrow at 9am. Reportedly, Thaksin and his sister, Yingluck, made their way from Dubai to Singapore prior to the final leg of the journey.

An insider disclosed that officials are set to await Thaksin’s landing in the VIP segment of the airport. As soon as he sets foot in Thailand, senior police officers will promptly enlighten him about multiple arrest warrants and other documentation relevant to his case. Following this, Thaksin will be ushered to immigration before being transported to the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. His journey concludes at the Supreme Court—where he will report.

Thaksin made his escape from Thailand back in 2008. His covert exit happened just moments before sentencing by the Supreme Court, after being found guilty of assisting his former spouse, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, in purchasing prime land in the Ratchadaphisek area at a scaled-down price.

Before the sequence of events leading to his return, Thaksin had disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) his original intention of returning to Thailand by August 10. However, scheduled medical considerations caused a lapse of two weeks reported Bangkok Post.

Bearing the brunt of the decision made by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, Thaksin now awaits incarceration for three cases. His conviction was executed in absentia, much to his disdain.

Supporters of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) have expressed curiosity about Thaksin’s impending return, and many plan to greet him at Don Mueang airport. Mayuree Sawetasai, a red-shirt leader in Ayutthaya province, revealed that approximately 500 to 800 local supporters would depart tonight, and 200 to 300 more red-shirts from Nakhon Phanom province would join them.

Awaiting Thaksin’s much-anticipated homecoming are more groups, scheduled to reach tomorrow. Interestingly, the Thai Rak Thai party, established by Thaksin, along with its successors, had consistently tasted victory since it gained power in 2001. Only this year’s poll saw an end to their winning streak when Pheu Thai was narrowly beaten by the Move Forward Party.