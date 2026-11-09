Anutin tells Israeli ambassador Thailand will enforce its laws on all foreigners

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Israel’s ambassador at Government House in Bangkok today, November 9, that Thailand welcomes tourists of every nationality but will apply its laws to any foreigner who breaks them, with no exceptions.

The ambassador, Alona Fisher-Kamm, said Israel was ready to work with Thai agencies to help its nationals understand Thai laws, regulations and culture.

Anutin said Thailand remained a popular destination for Israelis and that his government would not treat anyone differently because of their race, religion or nationality, while keeping foreign visitors safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that every tourist was expected to respect Thai rules and customs, and that equal enforcement was what allowed visitors and local communities to live together peacefully and understand one another.

Fisher-Kamm said closer work with Thai agencies on informing Israeli travellers would help prevent misunderstandings and bring the people of both countries closer together.

The two sides also marked 72 years of diplomatic relations and discussed cooperation in agriculture, labour, healthcare, cybersecurity, and technology and innovation.

Anutin thanked Israel for supporting the more than 70,000 Thai workers in the country, said their safety and welfare remained a priority for his government, and praised Israeli research in semiconductors, software, cybersecurity and emergency medicine for severely injured patients, noting that the two countries already train Thai medical staff together.

The meeting followed a similar message from Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who raised concerns with Fisher-Kamm on September 8 about alleged lawbreaking and disruptive behaviour by some Israeli nationals.

During the September meeting, Fisher-Kamm also proposed guidance on Thai laws and customs for Israeli travellers, to be distributed through diplomatic missions, tour companies and airlines.

Separately, Thai agencies are investigating 19 companies linked to Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor following the revocation of his citizenship. Justice Minister Rutthaphol Naowarat said on November 4 that no criminal charges had been filed against him.

Related news