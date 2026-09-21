Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that no member of his Cabinet is involved in grey or illegal businesses during a visit to Japan.

Anutin chaired a Team Thailand meeting at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo on Monday, September 21, to discuss foreign policy priorities and plans to strengthen ties between Thailand and Japan.

Current government information confirms that the meeting was part of his diplomatic and economic mission to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, from September 20 to 27.

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During his speech, Anutin said his government was serious about tackling scam networks, illegal businesses and drugs.

Anutin visits Japan
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The PM said his government had seized more than US$1.5 billion from scam networks. He said the figure covered three months under his previous government and seven months under the current administration.

Anutin also said measures targeting suspicious financial transactions had made it much harder for illegal funds to be transferred.

On drugs, Anutin said the remaining step was to target the factories producing illegal drugs. He claimed that drugs were being manufactured in a neighbouring country before being sold in Thailand.

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Anutin said Thai officials could face life-threatening risks if they attempted to target the drug manufacturers directly, so he had discussed the issue with the neighbouring country.

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PM Anutin meeting in Japan
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The prime minister also pointed to assessments by Fitch Ratings, S&P and Moody’s, saying Thailand’s stable outlook demonstrated the government’s success in tackling criminal activities.

Current reporting confirms that Fitch revised Thailand’s sovereign outlook from negative to stable on September 18 while maintaining its BBB+ rating. The government has also said that all three major rating agencies now have a stable outlook for Thailand.

Anutin said the results showed other countries that Thailand was serious about tackling all forms of crime. He insisted that nobody in his government profited from illegal activities.

“No Cabinet member has any relationship with grey or illegal businesses. There is no one like that in this government,” he said.

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Anutin and Thai Cabinet in Tokyo Japan
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Anutin added that there was no reason for the government to compromise with anyone who breaks the law.

He also acknowledged concerns about Thai nationals overstaying their permitted periods in Japan. Anutin said Thailand was ready to cooperate with Japanese authorities and had instructed the Royal Thai Police to take further action to prevent such violations.

Anutin arrived in Tokyo on September 20 for the Japan leg of his overseas trip before travelling to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. He was also scheduled to meet Thai athletes competing at the Asian Games in Japan.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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