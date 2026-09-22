Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 10:28 AM
1 minute read
Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks
Photo via Facebook: Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in New York yesterday, September 21, for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and a Thailand investment roadshow aimed at potential investors and financial institutions.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, posted on Facebook today, September 22, saying he had arrived safely for his UNGA81 mission and would also work with the Stock Exchange of Thailand on the Thailand Roadshow through Friday.

He marked his arrival with another Facebook post quoting a line from Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York: “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”

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Anutin arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 2pm on September 21 local time, which is 11 hours behind Thailand.

Government Spokesperson Ekkapop Pianpises said Anutin’s first full day in New York would begin with the opening of the UNGA81 General Debate at the United Nations headquarters.

The session is due to bring together the president of the UN General Assembly, the UN secretary-general, heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives from member countries, including US President Donald Trump.

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Anutin is in New York for the UN General Assembly and will also meet Bank of America, PIMCO and Microsoft as Thailand courts investors.
Photo via United Nations

Anutin is also scheduled to meet Rebeca Grynspan, Costa Rica’s candidate for the position of United Nations secretary-general, for talks on international issues and multilateral cooperation.

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His programme will shift towards investment in the afternoon, with discussions involving financial institutions and funds organised by Bank of America.

Anutin is also due to meet executives from Pacific Investment Management Company, or PIMCO, and hold talks with Microsoft at the Bank of America Tower.

The meetings will be used to present Thailand’s strengths, investment potential and opportunities to major international investors and companies.

In the evening, Anutin is scheduled to attend a reception and gala dinner hosted by the US president for heads of state and government leaders attending UNGA81 at the Lotte New York Palace.

Ekkapop said it was Anutin’s first UN General Assembly as prime minister, with Thailand using the trip to reinforce investor confidence amid global uncertainty.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 10:28 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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